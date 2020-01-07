CES 2020: AMD unveils Ryzen 4000 series processors

AMD on Monday kicked off CES 2020 by introducing new laptop and desktop processors, as well as new graphics cards for 1080p gaming.The AMD Ryzen 4000 Series processors bring up to 8 cores and 16 threads to ultrathin and gaming laptops, designed to produce responsive and power-efficient devices. Meanwhile, the AMD Athlon 3000 Series mobile processor family brings AMD's "Zen" architecture to a wider range of laptop users.

Starting in Q1 2020, the new mobile processors will be available in laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo, AMD said, with more systems launching throughout the year.

"We are kicking off 2020 with a bang, bringing unmatched performance, graphics, and longer battery life to ultrathin and gaming laptop users with the new AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors," Saeid Moshkelani, SVP and GM of AMD Client Compute, said in a statement.

The Ryzen 4000 Series was built on AMD's 7nm Zen 2 architecture and optimized Radeon graphics. The Ryzen 7 4800U offers up to 4 percent greater single-thread performance and up to 90 percent faster multithreaded performance than the competition, AMD says, as well as up to 18 percent faster graphics performance than the competition. The AMD Ryzen 7 4800H offers up to 5 percent greater single-threaded and up to 46 percent greater multi-threaded performance than the competition. 4K video encoding on Adobe Premier is up to 25 percent faster, AMD says, while gameplay physics simulation performance is 39 percent greater.

The Athlon 3000 Series is designed to expand the reach of modern computing experiences, such as Windows Hello and Cortana or full HD streaming, to mainstream notebooks.

AMD also announced that the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is expected to be available globally on February 7. The 64-core, 128-thread processor was designed for 3D, visual effects, and video professionals. It delivers up to 51 percent faster rendering performance than the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X processor.

The company also unveiled new desktop and mobile GPUs. The new AMD Radeon RX 5600 series includes the Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card, built on the AMD RDNA architecture and 7nm process technology. The Radeon RX 5600 XT will be available from AMD board partners beginning January 21, for an SEP of $279.

The AMD Radeon RX 5600 graphics card, meanwhile, will be available in pre-configured desktop systems, including the new Alienware Aurora gaming PC. AMD also introduced the new Radeon RX 5600M GPU, which will be included in laptop PCs like including the new Dell G5 15 SE, as well as the new Radeon RX 5700M GPUs.