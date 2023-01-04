Asus' new Vibe CX34 gaming Chromebook brings high-end specs

You know it's for gamers when the WASD cluster is a bright color. Asus

Asus was one of the three companies that launched the concept of gaming Chromebooks earlier this year. However, its initial entry, the Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip, had some of the weakest internal components of the trio, with configurations as low as a Core i3 CPU, and all processors being sourced from Intel's 11th generation. In contrast, Acer and Lenovo were using 12th-gen chips.

Now, Asus is back with the first second-generation gaming Chromebook to hit the market, and looks ready to reverse its decisions from the first round by packing some of the highest-end specs the category has seen yet into its new Vibe CX34 gaming Chromebook.

Those specs include:

CPU: An Intel Core i3-1215U, Core 15-1235U, or Core i7-1255U

An Intel Core i3-1215U, Core 15-1235U, or Core i7-1255U GPU: Intel Iris Xe graphics (Core i5 and i7 models) or UHD graphics (Core i3 model)

Intel Iris Xe graphics (Core i5 and i7 models) or UHD graphics (Core i3 model) Memory: 8GB or 16GB of RAM

8GB or 16GB of RAM Storage: 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB SSD

128GB, 256GB, or 512GB SSD Display: 14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS panel running at 144Hz refresh rate with touchscreen and stylus support

14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS panel running at 144Hz refresh rate with touchscreen and stylus support Ports: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack, 1 x Kensington lock slot, 1 x microSD card reader

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack, 1 x Kensington lock slot, 1 x microSD card reader Webcam: 720p

720p Wireless connectivity: Dual-band 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2

Dual-band 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 Weight: 1.8kg (63 oz)

1.8kg (63 oz) Dimensions: 31.95 x 23.49 x 2.09cm

With 12th-gen CPU options, an updated display and video output, and ample RAM and storage headroom, the CX34 is clearly designed to be a step up from its predecessor in almost every way.

Its inclusion of Asus' trademark ErgoLift hinge means it can also be used in tablet mode for playing Android games from Google's Play Store, or as a configurable gaming display, like in the image above.

Asus hadn't provided any details on potential pricing figures or a release window at the time of writing, but we'll update this post when they do. For what it's worth, the first generation of gaming Chromebooks launched at around $550-$650. That said, some configurations of the original Vibe CX55 skewed as high as $730, so the top-end versions of the new Vibe CX34 may well skew into the $800 territory.