Asus' new Vibe CX34 gaming Chromebook brings high-end specs

When Acer, Asus, and Lenovo launched the first trio of gaming Chromebooks, Asus' entry had the weakest default hardware. Now, the company is back with a new follow-up that can go toe-to-toe with just about any Chromebook out there.
Written by Michael Gariffo, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Emery Wright
Asus' Chromebook Vibe CX34 with a gamepad and gaming mouse, on a desk

You know it's for gamers when the WASD cluster is a bright color.

Asus

Asus was one of the three companies that launched the concept of gaming Chromebooks earlier this year. However, its initial entry, the Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip, had some of the weakest internal components of the trio, with configurations as low as a Core i3 CPU, and all processors being sourced from Intel's 11th generation. In contrast, Acer and Lenovo were using 12th-gen chips. 

Also: Acer Chromebook 516 GE review: As good as cloud gaming gets

Now, Asus is back with the first second-generation gaming Chromebook to hit the market, and looks ready to reverse its decisions from the first round by packing some of the highest-end specs the category has seen yet into its new Vibe CX34 gaming Chromebook. 

Asus' Chromebook Vibe CX34 at various levels of screen rotation

Just like the Vibe CX55, this one can pivot its screen a full 360 degrees too.

Asus

Those specs include: 

  • CPU: An Intel Core i3-1215U, Core 15-1235U, or Core i7-1255U
  • GPU: Intel Iris Xe graphics (Core i5 and i7 models) or UHD graphics (Core i3 model)
  • Memory: 8GB or 16GB of RAM
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB SSD
  • Display: 14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS panel running at 144Hz refresh rate with touchscreen and stylus support
  • Ports: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack, 1 x Kensington lock slot, 1 x microSD card reader
  • Webcam: 720p
  • Wireless connectivity: Dual-band 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2
  • Weight: 1.8kg (63 oz)
  • Dimensions: 31.95 x 23.49 x 2.09cm
A young woman gaming on Asus CX34 gaming Chromebook

The 360-degree hinge can also provide some helpful modes for lean-back gaming sessions. 

Asus

With 12th-gen CPU options, an updated display and video output, and ample RAM and storage headroom, the CX34 is clearly designed to be a step up from its predecessor in almost every way. 

Also: Lenovo's IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook proves hardware isn't what's holding back cloud gaming

Its inclusion of Asus' trademark ErgoLift hinge means it can also be used in tablet mode for playing Android games from Google's Play Store, or as a configurable gaming display, like in the image above. 

The Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 in tablet mode

The optional stylus can be stowed away inside the Vibe CX34 when not in use. 

Asus

Asus hadn't provided any details on potential pricing figures or a release window at the time of writing, but we'll update this post when they do. For what it's worth, the first generation of gaming Chromebooks launched at around $550-$650. That said, some configurations of the original Vibe CX55 skewed as high as $730, so the top-end versions of the new Vibe CX34 may well skew into the $800 territory.

