/>
X
Innovation
Part of a ZDNET Special Feature: CES 2023: The Biggest Trends for Pros
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Computing Laptops

Can Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i finally make dual-screen laptops a thing?

Lenovo takes another crack at making a dual-screen laptop that's less conceptual futurism and more practical portable workstation -- and this one might hit.
Written by Michael Gariffo, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Kelsey Adams
The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (Gen 8) at CES 2023

The Yoga Book 9i is certainly one of the most compact ways to port around a dual-screen computing experience to date. 

June Wan/ZDNET

Special Feature

Out of Lenovo's CES 2023 laptop and desktop lineup, the standout product for me is, without question, the Yoga Book 9i. 

It's by no means the first attempt at a multi-screen laptop. The Asus Zenbook Pro 14 received solid praise from us late last year, and devices like Lenovo's own ThinkPad X1 Fold have taken the concept and attempted to accomplish something similar with a single, folding screen. 

But, at least so far, none of these attempts have really created what I, and many productivity enthusiasts like me, have been fantasizing about forever: a true dual-screen computing experience you can take on the road. Can the Yoga Book 9i change all that? Let's take a look...

Also: Lenovo's eye-catching Yoga Book 9i, Tab Extreme tablet and more

The real benefit of having a dual-screen setup is how often it saves you from having to swap between windows to get work done. We've all experienced the pain of having to slog through major projects on tiny laptop displays, endlessly switching between spreadsheets full of stats, emailed suggestions from colleagues, media assets, and so on. The whole process slows you to a crawl and makes you want to pitch that compact little PC out a window.

An Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Duo OLED laptop on a desk with two monitors, a mouse, and a pair of wireless headphones.

The Zenbook Pro 15 with its secondary screen raised. 

Asus

Attempts like the Zenbook Pro 14, or the 15-inch model seen above, can get us partway there by squeezing smaller secondary displays into their, let's be honest, somewhat hefty form factors. This approach helps with things like the video editing timelines Asus is fond of using in example photos, but it's not practical for something like the aforementioned spreadsheets and emails. 

Also: CES 2023 Day 2: The biggest reveals

Smaller secondary displays that sometimes take the place of a laptop's touchpad suffer from similar issues. 

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

Ultimately, does what you see above really seem more practical and usable than a plain old one-piece laptop with a normal hinge?

Asus

Explore

What about just having one giant foldable screen then? That's what several laptop makers, Lenovo included, attempted with models like the aforementioned ThinkPad X1 Fold or Asus' Zenbook 17 Fold, seen above. 

At first glance, both devices seem straight out of the future. But, just like those transparent displays sci-fi movies seem so obsessed with, you have to wonder... is this actually practical? 

The answer has been no for the majority of users. None of these models has really gained widespread traction, and while they're certainly novel, they don't scratch the same itch that a desktop setup with two similarly sized displays can.

I've expounded on the wonders of multi-monitor setups for getting stuff done at length, so I won't belabor the point here. But, I will say, it's taken too long for laptop makers to do the obvious thing and create a practical clamshell laptop with two discrete screens. 

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (Gen 8) at CES 2023

Does it look a little odd? Sure. But you might be looking at the best take on dual-screen laptops yet.

June Wan/ZDNET

The only products that have come close are secondary and tertiary monitor add-ons for normal laptops. While add-on screens like these might be practical for the truly dedicated road warrior, the majority of us would likely be blushing at the coffee shop, wondering how much of a doofus we look like while the Transformers sound effect plays in our head through the lengthy setup process they require.

Also: How to choose the right monitor layout for work

This is what makes the new Yoga Book 9i so unique: it doesn't require any absurd setups, and it doesn't need any unusually shaped, tiny screens that apps may or may not play well with. It's basically just two average-sized laptop displays, on a hinge, with all the necessary hardware needed to run them squeezed into a slim outer shell.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

The ability to turn the entire device into portrait mode means even tasks like coding or reading long messaging chains can be accommodated.

Lenovo

Of course, even this form factor, which seems like the most objectively usable way to take a dual-screen setup on the go, still requires some adjustment. The detachable Bluetooth keyboard will require you to lug along an extra accessory, and you'll still be limited to using the dual touchscreens or the optional Lenovo stylus for input, unless you also bring a mouse. 

ZDNET Recommends

Luckily, even if you forget everything else, you can still opt for an onscreen keyboard or virtual touchpad, though either will eat into the dual-screen real estate that makes this device so special.

As always, It'll be up to the consumers once the Yoga Book 9i comes out in June to decide if the company has finally answered the dual-screen laptop question correctly. It'll also depend on whether they think the specs, which you can find below, are worth the $2,100 asking price. If the reality of the Yoga Book 9i finally lives up to the massive potential of a truly useful dual-screen laptop, it might just be a bargain. 

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i specifications 

Processor(s)13th-generation Intel Core i7-U15
OSWindows 11 Home, Pro
GraphicsIntel Iris Xe
RAM16GB
Storage512GB, 1TB
Displaydual 13.3-inch 2.8K, 400 nits, OLED touch screens, DCI-P3 100%, 60Hz, 16:10 4-side narrow bezel (91% AAR), HDR, PureSight, Dolby Vision
Audio2 x 2W, 2x 1W Bowers & Wilkins speakers, Dolby Atmos
CameraFHD IR+RGB (5M USB) webcam with privacy shutter
Battery capacity80WHr
Battery lifeMobile Mark 2018: up to 7.3 hours • video playback: up to 10 hours (dual screen on 150 nits), up to 14 hours (single screen)
Dimensions11.78i x 8.03 x 0.63 inches (299.1 x 203.9 x 15.95mm)
Weight1.38kg
Hinge360°
ColorsTidal Teal
Ports3 x USB-C (full function, Thunderbolt 4)
WirelessBluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E
SoftwareWindows Hello, Cortana, Lenovo Vantage, Microsoft Office 365, Amazon Alexa
Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Groundbreaking wireless TV ditches the remote and sticks to any wall without a mount
Displace TV mounted on a window.

Groundbreaking wireless TV ditches the remote and sticks to any wall without a mount

Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition
Waiting in line for the Apple Store

Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition

I bought Apple's M2 MacBook Air and now I'm weeping
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022): ports

I bought Apple's M2 MacBook Air and now I'm weeping