Prime Day wrapped up yesterday, and while there are still some deals to be found on Amazon, Best Buy's Black Friday in July is a great place to look for deals right now. With back-to-school looming, computer deals are the latest big ticket item to watch. Best Buy has delivered on your back-to-school needs and added a gaming component with the ASUS ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop, now on sale for $1,249.
The 15.6-inch display on this laptop gives you a 300Hz refresh rate with a 3ms response time. For comparison, you'll also get a Radeon 6800MM graphics card, which is on par with an RTX 3080 gaming laptop. It clocks up to 2660MHz and powers up to 180W with SmartShift technology.
16GB dedicated RAM also helps to keep you multitasking from schoolwork to gaming throughout the day. Plus, with swappable armor caps, a fancy RGB backlit keyboard, and a special Vapor Chamber to help dissipate heat, you can take this one-inch thin laptop with you wherever you go and enjoy gaming and working on those day-late papers. Plus, with 512 GB of storage, you can add your favorite games, spec-heavy videos, and more.
At $400 off, considering it runs as well as an RTX 3080 laptop. While Black Friday in July lasts for a few days still, the deal runs so long as supplies last so be sure to pick it up before it runs out of stock.