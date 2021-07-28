Athleta launches digital content platform for women

Women's athletic wear line Athleta has announced the creation of a new digital platform called AthletaWell that will try to foster conversations among its customer base.

Athleta announced the platform alongside the news of a partnership with obé Fitness, a platform with a focus on entertainment, pop culture, design and fitness content.

Kim Waldmann, chief digital officer at Athleta, said customers told the company that "wellbeing is a complex journey, rich with questions and there isn't a place where women can talk about it holistically or discover the best solutions."

"We're excited to offer AthletaWell, a new digital platform for women to help each other navigate the complexities of modern-day womanhood and to connect our customers in a way that will enhance their overall experience with the brand in a meaningful way, thus, creating even more brand loyalty over time," Waldmann said.

Athleta said the platform was designed to "build loyalty, engagement and a community of empowered women" while also evolving the company "from a performance brand to a true lifestyle brand."

The platform is part of the company's "Power Plan growth strategy" and they said it is a way to build deep relationships with their customers. AthletaWell will be available to Athleta Rewards loyalty members on Athleta's website and all content will be free of charge.

Gap, which owns Athleta, recently announced an integrated Rewards program that allows customers of Banana Republic, Navyist, Gap and Athleta to earn and redeem rewards that were previously separated by different credit cards and loyalty programs.

Athleta

"Members will have access to vetted experts, premium content from partners like obé, one-of-a-kind experiences and dynamic conversations. The AthletaWell experience will include: Spaces where members will have access to curated interest groups centered around wellbeing. Topics include movement and fitness, women's health, body positivity and more," the company explained.

There will also be guides created by "leaders in female wellbeing" and both online as well as offline "activations," that are "led by guides, partners, and VIP guests, giving members specific moments to gather, connect with one another and get active."

obé Fitness will also provide content to the platform, which will continually evolve with new spaces and guides available to customers. Athleta announced that they also participated in obé Fitness' latest round of funding.

Athleta CEO Mary Beth Laughton said the investment in obé Fitness "creates a unique engagement opportunity for our customers and helps us build even more loyalty over time."

The move comes one year after Athleta's rival, Lululemon, announced plans to invest heavily in digital efforts to make up for the loss in foot traffic from physical stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.