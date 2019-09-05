Atlassian announces new pricing plans, features in latest platform update

Collaboration and productivity software firm Atlassian on Thursday announced a bevy of updates to its cloud platform, including new pricing and packaging plans as well as product and platform enhancements.

The new cloud packages include a premium edition designed for enterprises requiring more advanced features, like support and storage, and free versions for popular Atlassian products such as Jira and Confluence.

"These plans allow us to optimize for a variety of customer use cases, industries, verticals, and markets in order to better enable customers of different shapes, sizes, and regulatory environments with the pricing and capabilities they need," said Atlassian co-CEO Scott Farquhar, in a blog post.

Atlassian is also introducing new enterprise grade functionality and tooling, including new features meant to offer customers additional control, security, reliability and privacy. For instance, the company will soon let customers choose where their data is stored within Atlassian's global footprint. Customers will also gain the ability to customize the URL for their Jira and Confluence Cloud sites as a way to ensure trust brand familiarity for their end-users.

Meanwhile, Atlassian is expanding the feature set for its admin command center Atlassian Access, with new tools for identity, data loss prevention, and suspicious activity detection. Updates include integration capabilities with Microsoft ADFS for single sign-on (SSO) and Google Cloud Identity for SSO and user provisioning. Additionally, admins will have access to new audit logs and analytics for greater visibility and control.

This latest platform update follows another significant set of feature enhancements that Atlassian announced in April. The updates included new incident management capabilities and integrations across the Atlassian platform, a revamped user experience and 15 new features for Confluence, and performance and infrastructure enhancements to the company's self-managed enterprise offering.

