Atlassian blames script maintenance for week-long cloud outage

Image: Atlassian

Atlassian is blaming a recent maintenance script for accidentally disabling several of its cloud services, which have been down now for nearly a week.

Atlassian first acknowledged the outage on its Status Page on April 5, 9:03 UTC.

The services that continue to be impacted include Jira Software, Jira Work Management, Jira Service Management, Confluence, Opsgenie Cloud, Statuspage, and Atlassian Access.

"While conducting maintenance, a script action resulted in a small number of our customers being unable to access their products," an Atlassian spokesperson told ZDNet.

"We can confirm this incident was not the result of a cyberattack and there has been no unauthorized access to customer data.

"We know our customers rely on our products to get their work done, and we are sorry for the disruption this causes."

Around 400 Atlassian customers have been impacted by the outage, which is only 0.18% of the company's 226,000 customers. Although this only makes for a small group of customers, those affected remain unable to access to their data.

"We expect most site recoveries to occur with minimal or no data loss," Atlassian wrote in a tweet.

According to the spokesperson, the company has "mobilised hundreds of engineers" to work around the clock to resolve the outage.

"This our biggest priority," the spokesperson said.

The company has been updating its status page every three hours as new information becomes available. The last update on April 10 indicated that the company has been able to restore partial access for some customers but restoration work remains ongoing.

Affected customers have also been advised by Atlassian to contact support with any questions or concerns.

