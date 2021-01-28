Atlassian Q2 fares well on collaboration demand, server products to shift to cloud

Atlassian delivered better-than-expected fiscal second quarter results as demand for collaboration software continued to surge.

The company, best known for its Jira Service Management software, reported a second quarter net loss of $621.5 million, or $2.49 a share, on revenue of $501.4 million, up 23% from a year ago. Adjusted earnings, which exclude expenses due to exchanging senior notes, were 37 cents a share for the second quarter.

Wall Street was expecting Atlassian to report second quarter revenue of $471.66 million and non-GAAP earnings of 32 cents a share.

Scott Farquhar, Atlassian's co-founder and co-CEO, said "total customers rose to 194,000."

During the quarter, Atlassian launched Jira Service Management and moved to a cloud model by ending new server license sales and scaled the customer base. Atlassian will end new server license sales Feb. 2 and end support for all server products Feb. 2, 2024.

As for the outlook, Atlassian projected third quarter revenue of $475 million to $490 million with a non-IFRS earnings range of 20 cents a share to 21 cents a share. Wall Street was modeling third quarter revenue of $472 million with non-GAAP earnings of 25 cents a share on a non-IFRS basis.

In its shareholder letter, Atlassian added more color about the third quarter.