Atlassian to end sale and support of on-premise server products by 2024

Atlassian has announced that the company will end the sale and support for all of its server products on 2 February 2024, as it continues to invest heavily in the cloud.

The end of sale and support will apply to Jira Software Server, Jira Core Server, Jira Service Desk Service, Confluence Server, Bitbucket Server, Crowd Server, Bamboo Server, Atlassian-built apps, and Atlassian Marketplace server apps.

Some exceptions that will be made, according to Atlassian, include allowing customers to purchase new licences for Fisheye and Crucible, along with Bamboo Server until Bamboo Data Center is made available "in the near future".

Effective from 2 February 2021, Atlassian will end new server licence sales and cease any new feature development for its server product line. It will also increase the price of maintenance for existing server renewals and upgrades, which will continue to be available over the next three years until 2 February 2024.

Between 2 February 2021 to 2 February 2022, Atlassian said it will continue to provide support and bug fixes for server products. Thereafter, the company will only provider bug fixes for "critical vulnerabilities" until the end of support date, it said.

For customers who cannot or do not want to migrate to the cloud, Atlassian said it would continue to offer its self-managed Atlassian Data Center, which includes capabilities and integrations that would make it easier to use cloud and Data Center products together, as well as access to priority support and new native apps.

Prices for its Data Center subscriptions will also increase from 2 February 2021, Atlassian said.

"We are announcing changes to our server and data centre offerings in order to sharpen our focus as a cloud-first company," Atlassian co-founder and CEO Scott Farquhar announced in a blog post, pointing out how over 90% of customers now start with Atlassian cloud products.

These remarks echo the plan that Atlassian laid out back in 2017. At the time, Farquhar explained that the company, founded in 2002, needed to adapt its software for the cloud.

"We needed to change the way that we developed, shipped, and supported our software in the cloud, and that's a huge change to go through beyond the technology," he said.

In attempting to adapt, Atlassian shifted its entire business to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

At the end of last year, the company's head of platform Mike Tria told ZDNet that Atlassian had also moved into microservices, hardened the cloud for scale and reliability, and built new ways of thinking.

"The last two years was super cool, the next two years ahead are also super exciting because it's about now supporting larger customers in-cloud," he said.

He said when Atlassian went cloud-native, the company was able to move faster internally, mostly because developers were given the ability to use whatever was available to them through AWS.

"People just rebuilding things that may have already been out there. We are now heavy users of -- especially companies like Amazon, what they're building under the covers, rather than reinventing something that already exists," Tria continued. "We don't need to spend a year waiting, that's something we can start to play with now."

