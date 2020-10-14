Atlassian brings new machine learning capabilities to Jira, Confluence platforms

Collaboration and productivity software firm Atlassian on Wednesday announced a bevy of new capabilities within its Jira and Confluence platforms that the company says reflect the its ongoing investment in machine learning. Using ML, Atlassian said it has built predictive, intelligent services into its products that will make teams more productive.

More specifically, Atlassian is announcing smart search in Confluence Cloud and Jira Cloud and a predictive pull request experience in Bitbucket. Another feature rolling out soon will enable IT teams to cluster similar tickets in Jira Service Desk for improved efficiencies.

Atlassian has also added intelligent filter controls to the search experience in Jira Software and Confluence. The controls can predict what filters are likely to be used in order to narrow down the search scope.

Meanwhile, a new predictive user pickers in Jira and Confluence will suggest relevant coworkers to collaborate with in different scenarios across Atlassian products. The predictive pickers feature builds on a similar predictive user mentions feature that compiles a list of recommended people to bring into a project based on the specifics of the work.

For IT teams, Atlassian is planning to roll out a feature that will allow admins to cluster tickets in Jira Service Desk that have common overlap. The feature uses predictive, natural language technology that will also be used in Jira software to group together similar bug reports or features requests, linking incidents to tickets in Jira Service Desk and displaying related knowledge base articles in Confluence, Atlassian said.

"This is just the start of Atlassian's work to incorporate smarts into our products and platform," said Shihab Hamid, head of product for the Atlassian Teamwork Platform. "We're always looking for more ways to alleviate repetitive work so that teams can focus on their core mission. We're building the smartest work collaboration platform on the market – because we've learned from how the best teams work."

