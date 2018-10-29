Atlassian sells videoconferencing platform Jitsi to 8x8

Atlassian is shedding another business unit as part of its exit from the real-time communications game. The software maker has sold its open-source chat and videoconferencing platform Jitsi to 8x8, its former rival in the enterprise communications space before its pivot to IT team management.

Financial terms of the deal, which includes Jitsi's entire technology stack and engineering team, were not disclosed. San Jose-based 8x8 said it plans to use the purchase to extend the video collaboration capabilities within its Meetings product. 8x8 also said it will continue to support and invest in Jitsi's open-source community.

"Some of the most innovative WebRTC products and companies use Jitsi to support millions of minutes of daily usage as part of their meetings, messaging and collaboration product ecosystems," said 8x8 CTO Bryan Martin. "The open source community has played a critical role in advancing Jitsi's projects by validating its use in a diverse set of environments and complementing the core team's development."

ALSO: Survey confirms collaboration and the apps that come with it still suck

Atlassian originally acquired Jitsi via its 2015 purchase of Blue Jimp, and eventually used the team and technology to broaden the functionality of its own HipChat offering. In July, Altassian sold its Stride and Hipchat intellectual property to Slack, agreeing to deepen the integrations between Jira Cloud, Bitbucket Cloud, Trello and Slack rather than fight each other for market share.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE:

How the cloud wars forced IBM to buy Red Hat for $34 billion

IBM's purchase of Red Hat is a big bet on the hybrid and private cloud and the ability of Big Blue to manage multiple public cloud providers. Here are a few dynamics to ponder.

Atlassian unveils completely rebuilt version of Jira

Atlassian has updated its signature product so it's more in alignment with modern software development practices.