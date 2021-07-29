Atlassian's customer base surges in Q4

Atlassian reported better-than-expected fourth quarter results with sales growth 30% as it added more than 23,000 customers.

The company, best known for its Jira workflow tools, reported fourth quarter revenue of $559.5 million with a net loss of $213.1 million, or 85 cents a share. The net loss was due to a charge relating to exchangeable senior notes and related cap calls. Adjusted earnings were 24 cents a share in the first quarter.

Wall Street was expecting Atlassian to report revenue of $524 million with non-IFRS earnings of 18 cents a share.

For fiscal 2021, Atlassian reported revenue of $2.1 billion, up 29% from a year ago with a net loss of $696.3 million. Adjusted net income was $357.6 million, or $1.40 a share.

Atlassian said it expects first quarter revenue between $575 million and $590 million with adjusted earnings of 38 cents a share to 39 cents a share. Wall Street was expecting first quarter adjusted earnings of 31 cents a share on revenue of $541 million.