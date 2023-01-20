'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Having used to work at a college campus and now commuting to an office, I know all too well the need to get from class to class before you're late. Why not try an electric scooter if you're running late or short on parking space? The Atomi Alpha electric scooter is currently discounted by $300, so you can score this powerful scooter for only $399.
The Atomi Alpha electric scooter comes in two colors: Pine Green, and Zinc White. The powerful 10aH 18650 lithium battery can handle three different speed settings to take you as far as 25 miles on a single charge. The handy 2A charger can help when you need a quick boost to get to where you're going, and a full charge takes six hours.
Speed-wise, this scooter can zip you from point A to B in record time, in distances ranging from 6.2 miles all the way up to 18.6 miles. While we're no safety experts, we recommend adding a helmet to keep you protected.
Let's talk about those tires, because coming from personal experience, I have the scars to prove that tires can make or break your ride. The nine-inch tires are large enough to help you go over those dreaded sidewalk and street bumps. The tires cannot be popped thanks to a tubeless design, so no need to fret about pinched flats -- an imperative thing for safety, too. It's also been fully certified and heavily tested to adhere to the highest safety standards worldwide.
And if you're concerned about nighttime driving, no worries. This scooter comes with front lights, a rear brake light, side reflectors, and rear turning lights, so cars will be able to see you while you're on the road.
Because it's a smart scooter, you can also use the smart app to check battery levels, distance, cruise control, lock the scooter, and even customize the scooter's built-in atmospheric lighting color and pattern. If you're not keen on using the app (don't text and drive!) there is also a handy LCD display dashboard to show the scooter's stats at-a-glance.
For $399, you're getting a speedy way to get around campus, head to a pharmacy, and more. While we can't guarantee this price will stick around, this is one of the top deals we've seen all week. Add it to your cart today just in time to enjoy nice spring weather.