AU$721 million in robo-debts to be returned as Australian government admits error

The federal government might have finally conceded its Online Compliance Intervention (OCI) initiative, dubbed robo-debt, didn't work so well, admitting it got around 470,000 "debts" wrong.

"Services Australia has identified 470,000 debts raised wholly or partially using income averaging of ATO data," a statement on Friday reads. "Refunding of eligible debts will commence in July and will continue through the 2020-21 financial year."

The total value of refunds, including fees and charges, is estimated to be at AU$721 million.

"The Morrison government takes its responsibility for upholding the integrity of Australia's welfare system seriously," the statement says.

The statement also says the OCI program was developed to make identifying welfare overpayments more efficient.

"It assisted with reviews where customers did not respond, or fully engage, with requests to clarify discrepancies between income earnings reported to Centrelink and the Australian Taxation Office," it added.

"Services Australia will now put in place the mechanisms needed to start making refunds, including how affected customers are advised of next steps."

Unlike the debt notices sent to Centrelink customers, Services Australia said communication to those affected would be clear so "people understand what it means for them".

In 2016, the department kicked off the data-matching program of work that saw the automatic issuing of debt notices to those in receipt of welfare payments through the Centrelink scheme. The OCI program automatically compared the income declared to the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) against income declared to Centrelink, which resulted in debt notices, along with a 10% recovery fee, being issued whenever a disparity in government data was detected.

One large error in the system was that it incorrectly calculated a recipient's income, basing fortnightly pay on their annual salary rather than taking a cumulative 26-week snapshot of what an individual was paid.

Centrelink's OCI program from 1 July 2016 through 31 August 2019 saw 1,159,662 assessments be initiated using the automated data-matching technique.

The federal government in November paused the automated data-matching element of robo-debt, but Services Australia has continued to use income information from the ATO to identify "significant discrepancies" with income information.

Services Australia had been undertaking an analysis of all income compliance reviews to identify where income averaging was used to determine a debt and was meant to have a solid number of how many people were affected by automation activities, as well as a plan of attack, by the end of January.

It will start issuing refunds in July and said all unpaid debts using averaged ATO income information would be revised to zero.

