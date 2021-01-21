Australian government strikes deal with DXC to deliver digital job search platform

The Australian Department of Education, Skills and Employment has signed DXC Technology to deliver a digital platform to support job-ready candidates with their employment search.

Under the contract, DXC will work with partners including Microsoft, SAS, Thinkplace, Annex, and Vertiec to deliver the cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics 365 solution, which government hopes will enable users to easily self-navigate the online tool to find a suitable role. The platform will also give job seekers access to an online job board, job matching, and training modules.

New and existing employers meanwhile will have the ability to filter and search for candidates on the job search platform.

The project is being delivered as part of the federal government's New Employment Service Model designed to "deliver better services to job seekers and employers and a better for providers". The new model is due to be rolled out nationally from July 2022, following trials in Adelaide South, South Australia, and mid-north New South Wales.

"DXC is delighted to be working with Department of Education, Skills and Employment to support the NESM program, and we're proud to be making a difference to employment in Australia," DXC Technology managing director for Asia Pacific Seelan Nayagam said.

A New Employment Services trial was previously testing key aspects of the New Employment Services Model, including the new Digital and Enhanced Services offerings, new payment structures, and a new IT system.

The trials in two regions kicked off on 1 July 2019 -- Adelaide South in South Australia and Mid North Coast in NSW -- and it is expected to be rolled out nationally from July 2022.

Nortec Employment & Training Ltd was awarded AU$13.5 million in October 2019.

