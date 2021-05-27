AWS announces GA of ECS Anywhere for on-premise container management

Amazon Web Services on Thursday announced the general availability of Amazon ECS Anywhere, fully-managed container orchestration service for customers that want to run container-based applications on premise. The service uses the same tooling as Amazon ECS in AWS, allowing customers to use a single service that works regardless of where they are deploying containers.

More specifically, Amazon ECS Anywhere uses the same APIs, cluster management, workload scheduling, monitoring, and deployment pipelines that's used for Amazon ECS in AWS. In addition to being able to use it on customer-managed infrastructure, customers will have access to the same fully-managed container management tools at all AWS Local Zones and edge locations.

There are no upfront fees or commitments to use Amazon ECS Anywhere. Customers pay only for the container instances they run.

AWS first announced ECS Anywhere at the re:Invent conference last year, where it also rolled out Proton, a new deployment service for container-based and serverless applications.

