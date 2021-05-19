AWS App Runner to help run containers at scale

Image: AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a new fully managed service that it hopes will make it easier for developers to quickly deploy containerised web applications and APIs, at scale.

AWS App Runner is touted by the cloud giant as being the simplest way to build and run containerised web applications in AWS. App Runner gives users a fully managed container-native service.

According to a blog post on the new offering, with App Runner, there are no orchestrators to configure, build pipelines to set up, load balancers to optimise, or TLS certificates to rotate.

Through App Runner, users can bring existing containers, or use the integrated container build service to go directly from code repository to deployed application.

The build service, AWS explained, can connect to a GitHub repository to provide a git push workflow that deploys changes automatically.

"If you want to turn your code into an App Runner service without having to build or push the container, you can use a GitHub repo directly. The build service provides base containers for runtimes such as Python and Node.js so you can do less security patching," the blog, penned by Justin Garrison, explained.

Image: AWS

For more control over the build process, App Runner works with the latest release of AWS Copilot to containerise applications and automate other AWS services, like Amazon DynamoDB.

Users do not require knowledge about server configuration, networking, load balancing, or deployment pipelines to use App Runner. App Runner also scales up resources in response to a user's traffic, and automatically scales down to their configured number of provisioned container instances to eliminate cold starts and ensure consistently low latency. It also provides per-second execution billing.

"Use App Runner to build and run API services, backend web services, websites, and more," the company declared.

