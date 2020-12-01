AWS introduces Proton container management service

Amazon Web Services made several announcements related to its container offerings during its annual re:Invent developer conference, including the public preview of AWS Proton and the official launch of the Amazon Elastic Container Registry Public (ECR Public).

AWS has three core container offerings: Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS), and AWS Fargate. With the addition of Proton, AWS is aiming to provide a fully managed application deployment service for container and serverless applications.

During his re:Invent keynote, AWS chief executive Andy Jassy said customers still have containers that need to run on-premises, but also want the same management mechanisms that they have in the cloud. Enter Proton, which aims to help infrastructure teams manage microservices and update infrastructure without impacting developer productivity.

Proton allows platform teams to create a "stack" that defines everything needed to provision, deploy, and monitor a service, including compute, networking, code pipeline, security, and monitoring.

Amazon said Proton is now available in preview in US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), and Europe (Ireland).

Meanwhile, AWS also launched ECR Public, a previously promised public container registry that lets users store, manage, share, and deploy public container images for open use. The existing Elastic Container Registry has allowed users to host private container images on AWS, so this new offering is mainly about allowing the hosting and sharing of public images.

As part of the ECR Public announcement, AWS is launching a new website that lets users browse and search for public container images, view details from developers and find the commands needed to pull containers.

AWS also changed the AWS Lambda billing increment from 100 ms to 1 ms. Jassy said there are 140 AWS services that can trigger Lambda functions, and that half of new apps built inside of Amazon are using Lambda.