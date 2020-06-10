AWS certification course bundle deal: Train to become a cloud pro for just $60

Since launching in 2006, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has become the premier on-demand cloud computing platform. Offering a wide range of APIs to companies, governments, and individuals on a pay-as-you-go basis, this Amazon subsidiary pulled in over $35 billion in revenue in 2019 alone.

AWS offers over 200 services, including networking, computing, storage, analytics, blockchain, mobile, and developer tools. Not surprisingly, numerous companies rely on AWS's massive infrastructure. Instead of building their own server farms, they rent space and computing power from AWS's secure and robust system. Dive into the world of AWS with The 2020 Ultimate AWS Certification Training Bundle for $59.99.

That's why AWS has cornered the cloud market, with 34% of the market share -- more than Microsoft, Google, and IBM combined. Overall, AWS expects net revenue of up to $73 billion in 2020. That leaves plenty of room for more people to understand this vast and powerful platform.

Get involved with the fastest-growing public cloud platform

As the first public cloud service to market, AWS had a seven-year head start over Microsoft and Google. Timing matters. Amazon's market share is excepted to rise to 52 percent in 2020, well above Microsoft Azure (21 percent) and Google Cloud Platform (18 percent). As emerging industries like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning continue to impact companies around the world, AWS is leading the field in offering developers and IT professionals the tools they need to succeed.

Most widely used platform in cloud adoption

While everyone knows about Software as a Service (SaaS), AWS envisioned the necessity of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). This foresight has led them to dominate this market as well. Expensive server farms are not in the cards for many small, medium, and even large businesses, especially when AWS offers all the storage and compute power needed to compete in today's market. With a free tier and affordable, pay-as-you-go levels, the entry price is low and only increases as your company demands more.

AWS skills are in high demand

According to the popular job posting site, Indeed, around 60 percent of Cloud Computing jobs require AWS skills. Incredibly, there are up to 12 times more job postings than job seekers in this field. Having these skills means a serious paycheck. For example, knowing DynamoDB could fetch you over $141,000, while CloudFormation experts can rake in over $132,000. Homing in on your particular skill set could lead to a six-figure payday.

