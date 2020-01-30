AWS brings in nearly $10b in sales for Amazon in Q4, hits $40b annual run rate

Amazon Web Services brought in $9.95 billion in net sales for Amazon in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, giving the massive cloud computing business an annual revenue run rate of $40 billion. Once again, AWS accounted for most of Amazon's operating income, though its growth rate continued to decelerate slightly.

Overall, Amazon posted strong Q4 and full-year results, in spite of major investments in shifting its Prime subscription program to a one-day shipping offer.

Fourth quarter net income increased to $3.3 billion, or $6.47 per diluted share. Amazon's net sales increased 21 percent to $87.4 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with $72.4 billion in Q4 2018.

Wall Street was looking for earnings of $4.03 on revenue of $86.02 billion.

For the full fiscal year, net income increased to $11.6 billion, or $23.01 per diluted share. Net sales increased 20 percent to $280.5 billion, compared with $232.9 billion in 2018.

The company took less of a hit in Q4 than expected from its major investments in Amazon Prime. The transition to one-day shipping took its toll on Q3 earnings, but in a statement Thursday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos suggested in a statement that the investment is already paying off in higher customer engagement.

"More people joined Prime this quarter than ever before, and we now have over 150 million paid Prime members around the world," Bezos said. "We've made Prime delivery faster — the number of items delivered to U.S. customers with Prime's free one-day and same-day delivery more than quadrupled this quarter compared to last year. Members now have free two-hour grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in more than 2,000 U.S. cities and towns. Prime members watched double the hours of original movies and TV shows on Prime Video this quarter compared to last year, and Amazon Originals received a record 88 nominations and 26 wins at major awards shows."