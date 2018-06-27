AWS hires new country director for Brazil

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has hired Cleber Morais as the new country director for its Brazil operations.

The executive's first official appearance under his new role was at AWS Summit in São Paulo last week, where he delivered a keynote following the opening speech by cloud architecture VP Adrian Cockcroft.

Prior to joining AWS Morais led Schneider Electric's Brazil operation and held other senior roles at companies concluding Avaya and Bematech during his 30-year career.

Morais has taken up the role left by José Nilo Martins, who headed operations for AWS in Brazil and now leads Strategy and Operations for the company in Latin America.

At Schneider Electric, Marcos Alvarenga Matias - who started at the company as intern and lately led its operations in the Andean region - takes up the position left by Matias.