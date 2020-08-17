AWS makes Amazon EKS generally available on Graviton2

Amazon Web Services on Monday announced that Amazon EKS, which delivers Kubernetes as a fully-managed service on AWS, is now generally available on AWS' Graviton2 processor. Customers can use Amazon EKS on Graviton2 where both services are available regionally.

The Graviton2, unveiled last year, is an Arm chip designed by the cloud provider and its Annapurna Labs unit. In a blog post, AWS' Michael Hausenblas explained the benefit of running Amazon EKS on the Graviton2:

"AWS Graviton2 processors power Arm-based EC2 instances delivering a major leap in performance and capabilities as well as significant cost savings. A primary goal of running containers is to improve the cost efficiency for your applications. Combine both and you get a great price performance."

Now that Amazon EKS is available on Graviton2 processors, it supports ARMv8.2 architecture (64 bit), among other architectures. It offers end-to-end multi-architecture support, and the EKS API and tooling take care of the architecture-specific configurations. It also means mixed managed node groups are now supported.

Amazon also announced that AWS Fargate for Amazon EKS now supports Amazon EFS. AWS Fargate is a serverless compute engine for containers available with both Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) and Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS). Amazon announced Elastic File System (EFS) support for Fargate on ECS back in April.