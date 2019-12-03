Serverless Kubernetes containers: Amazon EKS on AWS Fargate

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced customers can now use its Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) to run Kubernetes pods on AWS Fargate.

"Now Kubernetes customers are able to get all the same benefits of running containers in AWS," the cloud giant's CEO Andy Jassy said during his day one re:Invent keynote.

AWS Fargate allows users to run containers without managing servers or clusters. With AWS Fargate, AWS says customers don't need to be experts in Kubernetes operations to run a cost-optimised and highly-available cluster.

"Increasingly customers are using containers for all kinds of workloads," Jassy said. "81% of containers in the cloud are AWS."

Jassy said 84% of all Kubernetes that runs in the cloud is run on AWS.

"We started building container services in 2014 … customers said they don't just want a container, they want containers that are integrated with the rest of AWS," he continued.

Amazon EKS and Fargate is touted by the company as making it straightforward to run Kubernetes-based applications on AWS by removing the need to provision and manage infrastructure for pods.

Fargate eliminates the need for customers to create or manage EC2 instances for Amazon EKS clusters.

Users pay for the amount of vCPU and memory and resources that the pod needs to run, which includes the resources the pod requests in addition to the memory needed to run kubernetes components alongside the pod.

vCPU and memory resources are calculated from the time a pod's container images are pulled until the pod terminates, rounded up to the nearest second. A minimum charge for 1 minute applies. Additionally, users will pay the standard cost for each EKS cluster run at $0.20 per hour.

Amazon EKS on AWS Fargate is available US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), Europe (Ireland), and Asia Pacific (Tokyo).