AWS unveils Indonesia cloud region with pledge to invest $5B

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has pinned Jakarta as its second Southeast Asian cloud region, where the new site is pipped to support Indonesia's growing startup ecosystem as well as both government and private organisations. The cloud vendor also plans to invest $5 billion over the next 15 years in the country, creating an estimated 24,700 jobs.

The launch of the Jakarta region Tuesday pushes AWS' Asia-Pacific footprint to 10 and its global regions to 26, encompassing 84 availability zones. Its other regions in Asia-Pacific include Singapore, Beijing, Sydney, and Mumbai.

Another eight global regions, including 24 availability zones, are planned for Australia, New Zealand, India, Canada, Israel, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

Comprising three availability zones, each running on its own power and cooling infrastructure, the Jakarta region is part of the US cloud vendor's 15-year investment plans in Indonesia that includes further spending on the construction of data centres and operational expenses associated with utilities and facility costs.

The $5 billion investment pledge will bring about some 24,700 direct and indirect jobs and add an estimated of $10.9 billion to Indonesia's GDP over 15 years, according to AWS. These roles will be part of the vendor' local supply chain, spanning construction, facility maintenance, engineering, and telecommunications.

AWS opened its office in Jakarta in 2018. Its local customer base encompassed Bank Commonwealth Indonesia, Halodoc, Happyfresh, Tokopedia, Traveloka, and XL Axiata, while its local partners included PT Berca Hardayaperkasa, PT Innovation Cloud Services (ICS Compute), and Salesforce.

AWS in 2019 announced it would support Indonesia' national "Freedom of Learning" initiative and provide cloud training to "hundreds of thousands" by 2025. To date, it said it had trained 200,000 Indonesians in partnership with local government agencies, education institutions, and its network of AWS Partners.

It added that its range of service offerings, such as machine learning, analytics, Internet of Things, and mobile, are available to local customers through the Jakarta region.

AWS is the latest in the cloud vendor community to launch data centres in Indonesia. Tencent in April opened its first data centre in the country, while Google launched its first Indonesian cloud region in Jakarta last year. Alibaba in January 2019 unveiled its second data centre in Indonesia, 10 months after announcing its first site in the country.

