Alibaba Cloud doubles capacity in Indonesia with second data centre

Alibaba's cloud computing unit has opened a second data centre in Indonesia, doubling its local capacity and pushing its global coverage to 55 availability zones across 19 regions.

The launch comes 10 months after the Chinese vendor announced its first site in the Asean market last March and is part of a network of eight international datacentre regions in Asia-Pacific, including Singapore, Australia, and Malaysia. According to Alibaba, it is the only global public cloud provider to operate local data centres in Indonesia.

Alibaba takes more cloud products global, eyes APAC growth Chinese internet giant talks up new product releases such as Anti-Bot Service and its datacentre footprint in Asia-Pacific as key differentiators against cloud rivals, Amazon Web Services and Google. Its machine learning specialist also urges need for governments looking to build smart cities, such as Singapore, to ensure its citizens benefit from such initiatives. Read More

The two facilities would offer a range of products and services including database, networking, storage, and middleware applications, said the cloud vendor. It also introduced machine learning for artificial intelligence applications to the local market and would add new offerings later this month, including real-time search, visualisation, and data analysis.

"With better connectivity and a fast-growing digital community, the Indonesian market presents enormous opportunities to both local and global enterprises," said Alibaba Cloud's general manager for Singapore and Indonesia, Leon Chen.

The vendor also launched an accelerator scheme with the aim to boost the local talent pool and help drive the Indonesian government's 2020 Go Digital plan. Alibaba's Internet Champion Global Accelerator Programme would offer training, mentorship, and venture capital opportunities for local businesses and professionals, it said. The initiative would be extended to other global markets following its Indonesia debut.

For a start, Alibaba said, 300 professionals in Jakarta would be introduced to e-commerce technology by tapping Alibaba's 11.11 global shopping festival as a case study.

Recognised more widely for its e-commerce prowess, Alibaba first launched its cloud business in China a decade ago in 2009. It was only in 2015 that Alibaba Cloud expanded its availability beyond the Chinese market, setting up its international headquarters in Singapore and pledging US$1 billion in investment. The funds were to go towards expanding its datacentre footprint as well as building up its partner ecosystem and developing new cloud offerings.

Related Coverage

Infrastructure needs to be ready for cloud to take off in APAC

Markets such as Indonesia still are grappling to roll out fibre connectivity to all users, without which cloud adoption will be premature, while some large businesses also have to ensure it makes economic sense to do so.

Alibaba sees opportunities amidst trade tensions as cloud revenue climbs 90 percent

Chinese internet giant's cloud revenue continues to grow, climbing 90 percent in its latest fiscal quarter, as departing chairman Jack Ma identifies opportunities amidst trade tensions with the US.

Alibaba takes more cloud products global, eyes APAC growth

Chinese internet giant talks up new product releases such as Anti-Bot Service and its datacentre footprint in Asia-Pacific as key differentiators against cloud rivals, Amazon Web Services and Google. Its machine learning specialist also urges need for governments looking to build smart cities, such as Singapore, to ensure its citizens benefit from such initiatives.

Alibaba to launch own AI chip next year

Chinese internet giant sets up a semiconductor company and unveils plans to release its own artificial intelligence processor, as it looks to boost support for its cloud and Internet of Things businesses.

Google talks up APAC cloud support as Alibaba intensifies gameplay

Amid Alibaba's increased efforts to build up its cloud footprint, Google also is beefing up its coverage in Asia-Pacific where it says it will operate seven cloud regions by early-2019, up from just one region two years ago.