AWS working on new cloud region in Jakarta

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be opening a cloud region in Indonesia by early-2022, which will encompass three Availability Zones and be the cloud vendor's ninth such facility in Asia-Pacific that includes Singapore, Beijing, Sydney, and Mumbai. Located in Jakarta, the new region will enable customers to run workloads and store data within the Asian market.

The Indonesian site would push AWS' global network of regions up to 25, said its chief evangelist Jeff Barr in a blog post on Wednesday, adding that a new region also was slated to open soon in Hong Kong.

Google talks up APAC cloud support as Alibaba intensifies gameplay Amid Alibaba's increased efforts to build up its cloud footprint, Google also is beefing up its coverage in Asia-Pacific where it says it will operate seven cloud regions by early-2019, up from just one region two years ago.

Barr said the new region would enable more Indonesian organisations to leverage technologies such as analytics, artificial intelligence, database, Internet of Things, machine learning, and mobile services, to drive innovation.

The cloud vendor already was working with developers in the country through programs such as AWS Educate and AWS Activate, he noted, as well as "dozens" of universities and business schools and startups and accelerators.

In its statement, AWS said it currently operated 61 Availability Zones across 20 regions worldwide and another 12 across four regions--in Bahrain, Italy, South Africa, and Hong Kong--would go live by the first half of 2020. Each AWS Availability Zone offers redundancy within the region and has its own power, cooling, and physical security infrastructures

AWS' vice president of global infrastructure and customer support Peter DeSantis said: "Opening an AWS Region in Indonesia will support the country's fast-growing startup ecosystem, large Indonesian enterprises, and government agencies by helping drive more technology jobs and businesses, boosting the local economy, and enabling organisations across all verticals to lower costs, increase agility, and improve flexibility."

The cloud vendor said the local region would allow Indonesian organisations to provide lower latency to end-users in the country and the region.

AWS' competition in the past year also have been ramping up their datacentre footprint in the region including Alibaba Cloud, which in January opened a second data centre in Japan as well as a second data centre in Indonesia, doubling its local capacity in both markets. The Indonesian launch also came 10 months after the Chinese vendor announced its first site in the Asean market last March and part of a network of eight international data centre regions in the Asia-Pacific, including Singapore, Australia, and Malaysia.

Huawei in February also announced a new cloud region in Singapore, with plans to develop the site into "one of its largest" outside its domestic Chinese market. The facility would offer the vendor's full cloud stack and support local customers as well as China-based businesses looking to expand into Asia-Pacific. Huawei currently operates cloud regions in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, including Hong Kong, Thailand, Russia, South Africa, and three Chinese cities Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Beijing. Worldwide, it has 40 availability zones across 23 regions.

Google also added a third cloud zone in Singapore last May and currently operates 58 Google Cloud Platform zones worldwide. The US internet giant operates six cloud regions in the region, including Hong Kong, Mumbai, and Sydney, with another in Osaka scheduled to go live soon.

