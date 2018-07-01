BB KEY2, Chromebook Tab 10, Note 9 rumors (MobileTechRoundup show #437)

After a couple week hiatus to attend graduation and enjoy some time off on vacation, Kevin Tofel and I are back on MobileTechRoundup show #437 to talk aobut the new BlackBerry KEY2, Chromebooks, and more.

Image: ZDNet

BlackBerry KEY2 hands on

Two weeks with the Acer Chromebook Tab 10

Galaxy Note 9 first impressions of a possible prototype

Microsoft's pocketable "Andromeda" device

Matt has the new Garmin Fenix 5 Plus

Android Messages for web works great

Qualcomm 845 powered detachable Cheza Chromebook in the works

18 more Chromebooks getting Linux apps

Running time: 70 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 81MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)