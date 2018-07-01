BB KEY2, Chromebook Tab 10, Note 9 rumors (MobileTechRoundup show #437)

The summer is a bit slow for mobile news, but there was still a new phone, phone rumors, and plenty of Chromebook topics to cover on this week's podcast.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

After a couple week hiatus to attend graduation and enjoy some time off on vacation, Kevin Tofel and I are back on MobileTechRoundup show #437 to talk aobut the new BlackBerry KEY2, Chromebooks, and more.

motr-logo1
Image: ZDNet

Running time: 70 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 81MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

Related Topics:

Blackberry Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Related Stories