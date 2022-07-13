Image: Beats

Beats headphones and earbuds aren't cheap, especially if you go for high-performance, noise-canceling options. This Amazon Prime Day, you can get three pairs of Beats for roughly the list price of the Beats Studio3 headphones.

According to ZDNet's own June Wan, when you stack up the Beats Studio Buds against the Apple AirPods Pro, the Beats last longer than the AirPods Pro, with eight hours of playtime compared to five. "Does that make a significant difference in daily usage?" Wan asked. "Probably not. But you'll have less battery anxiety with the Studio Buds."

The Beats Studio Buds are wireless, noise-canceling, water-resistant, sweat-resistant earphones, and all five colors listed on Amazon, including ocean blue, black, red, white, and moon gray, are on sale for Prime Day. You get $50 off the original price of $149. The Studio Buds might be your best bet if you're looking for a pair of Beats under $100.

If you want a pair of earbuds with even better sound, check out the Beats Fit Pro. The design of these water-resistant earbuds includes flexible, secure-fit wingtips, so the earbuds are comfortably in your ear through the day. The Fit Pro features the Apple H1 chip for automatic switching, audio sharing with Apple AirPods or another pair of Beats, and the "Hey Siri" feature. The Studio Buds have up to eight hours of listening time if they aren't placed into the charging case, while the Fit Pro has up to six.

The main advantage to the Fit Pro is that it supports spatial audio -- it surrounds you in sound for a multidimensional listening experience. The earbuds are $159 this Prime Day, a savings of $40.

Now we get to the Beats Solo3, is truly the best deal for last. These are the headphones I use (full disclaimer), and I love the long battery life (up to 40 hours!) and the sleek look. I often go days without charging them, and they're good to go. They have a feature called Fast Fuel, which means that if the battery is ever low, five minutes of charging will give up to three hours of playtime. I can take calls, control music, and even activate Siri with these, thanks to the Apple W1 chip.

The headphones are only $114.95 today, a notable $85 discount that applies to all three colors -- black, red, and rose gold.