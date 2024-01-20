Become a ChatGPT expert with this $30 AI training bundle

Build your AI skillset with this inexpensive course. StackSocial

Unless you've been completely off the grid for the last year or so, you've heard of ChatGPT. ChatGPT is a big deal in tech, with far-reaching applications that make it a multi-field wonder in content creation because it can create any type of text -- everything from poetry to computer code -- and it can do it in seconds. And it will only get more refined and valuable as time goes on.

If you're ready to jump in and learn how to utilize this technology, this complete ChatGPT artificial intelligence OpenAI training bundle is $30 right now -- over 40% off.

The first course is called ChatGPT for Beginners, taught by ChatGPT trainer Mike Wheeler. It's designed to give you the skills to use ChatGPT to create high-quality text. You'll learn how to use ChatGPT and how to write effective prompts. Within these 22 lectures, you'll learn how to come up with fictional plots and ideas, as well as how to write effective copy using this tool, among many other things.

Another course included in the bundle teaches how to build a ChatGPT A.I. Bot with Tinker & Python, taking you beyond the basics. It's taught by John Elder, a pioneer in web development. He'll show you how to use graphical user interfaces for Python. You'll also learn how to make various widgets, see how Tinker's themes and styles work, and make a number of Tinker projects.

ChatGPT isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Learn the ins-and-outs of this booming tech tool with access to this complete ChatGPT artificial intelligence OpenAI training bundle for just $30.