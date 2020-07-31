Learn Linux: The complete 2020 bundle of online courses is 98% off for a limited time

If you're an aspiring or even established coding professional who's trying to choose which programming languages and operating systems to focus on, you're constantly bombarded with a seemingly endless list of options. Although it's of course possible to master several major operating systems and coding infrastructures at once, the growing complexity of go-to platforms like iOS and Android have made this increasingly difficult.

If you haven't already mastered Linux, however, you should make this powerful and surprisingly ubiquitous operating system a top priority. Similar in many ways to the infamous Unix framework, Linux can be thought of largely as the operating system that other major operating systems rely on—making it a foundational system that lies at the heart of everything from the Android OS to major networking infrastructures and communication systems.

Given Linux's wide reach and large-scale adaptability across major platforms, it should go without saying that mastering it is one of the best things you can do in order to begin or further a career in a large number of fields related to IT and development.

Through lessons that focus on real-world examples, the training in this bundle will teach you how to create Linux programs that can power front-end operating systems, how to write scripts that can automate processes and cut down on your build times, how to successfully implement the Linux OS in a virtualized environment using cloud platforms, and much more.

If you've barely even heard of Linux before, there's a comprehensive introductory course that walks you through the basic terminology of the OS, along with the essentials of the graphical user interface of Linux that stands at the heart of app-building and software deployment.

