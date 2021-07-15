Become an expert in cybersecurity with this $69 lifetime training membership

There's never been a greater need for cybersecurity experts. Recent studies show that big companies experience significant security issues every 12 hours. If you're interested in a security-related career in the tech industry, this $69 Infosec4TC Platinum Membership: Lifetime Access deal could be your path forward. The membership gives you access to over 90 courses that you can take at your own pace, and they are all security-related. Even better, the membership will give you access to any new courses that are offered in the future.

ZDNet Recommends The best cybersecurity certification: Deepen your knowledge Cybersecurity certifications can help you get your foot in the door into what has fast become an industry with a high demand for skilled staff. Here is how to get started. Read More

In addition to the courses, the membership includes free access to the student portal, all certification training bundles, future updates, private social media groups, frequently updated extra course materials, and the most recent exam questions. The courses include Hacking using Python From A to Z, The Complete Ethical Hacker Course, and multiple courses for becoming a Certified Information Systems Security Professional- CISSP 2021, including CISSP® Exam Preparation Training Course.

There are also classes for certification as an Information Security Manager, as well as an Information Systems Auditor. Plus, the membership includes a free career consulting and planning session. Infosec4TC is familiar with the essentials, requirements, and concerns of businesses today. They will work with you to make sure you reach the career title you want. The company has the highest passing rate for certification, so they make great mentors.

Not only can you get the skills you need today for a career in cybersecurity, but you can rest assured that you will be able to keep those skills up-to-date for as long as you're working. And there's no doubt that the training works because Infosec4TC is rated 4.4 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. Don't pass up this chance to get a lifetime of self-paced training, get the Infosec4TC Platinum Membership: Lifetime Access today, while it is available for only $69.