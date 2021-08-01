Best AirPod Pro accessory 2021: Cases, chargers, more

Apple recently released the AirPods Pro: an upgrade from the classic AirPods earbuds that Apple enthusiasts have sworn by for several years now.

Aside from being slightly heavier and a little larger than the originals, the AirPods Pros produce better and more vibrant sound across the board and post better connectivity, both with each other and with any mobile device you pair them to.

However, the AirPods Pros are currently lacking in one major aspect: accessories. Apple hasn't yet created many brand-specific accessories for these earbuds, leading third-party manufacturers or other brands to fill in the gaps.

If you aren't sure which AirPods Pro accessories you should go for, you've come to the right place.

We collected some of the most useful AirPods Pro accessories below for different needs.

Spigen Rugged Armor AirPods Pro Case A durable and long-lasting case for your AirPods Spigen The default AirPods Pro case leaves a little to be desired (and can even cause your Pros to crack). Spigen's Rugged Armor case is a better choice by far. It's made from durable silicone and is slim and lightweight, so it's easy to slip this case and the AirPods within into your pocket. It's shock-absorbent and scratch-resistant, so it should weather wear and tear even if you drop the case on the floor regularly or if it rattles around in a spacious suitcase during an airline flight. While it doesn't come with a carabiner, it does have a slot to attach such an accessory. Perhaps most important of all, this case doesn't interfere with your AirPods' wireless charging pad, so you don't need to remove them from the case to make sure they are topped off with power. $14 at Amazon

Twelve South AirFly Pro Connect your AirPods to anything with this accessory. Airfly While the AirPod Pros automatically work with any Apple device and they feature Bluetooth capabilities that let them connect with most other devices, they can't connect with absolutely everything. The AirFly Pro is designed to solve that. In short, it's a tiny transmitter that can fit into any standard 3.5 mm jack. It'll then pick up audio and generate a receivable Bluetooth signal for your AirPod Pros, or any other Bluetooth earbuds you happen to own. With this device, you'll be able to enjoy things like airplane movies without having to use wired earbuds. It's quite a convenient fix for a minor oversight in the AirPod Pros' default design. $54 at Amazon

Comply Foam Eartips Make your AirPods more comfortable with memory foam eartips Comply If you don't like your AirPods' silicone eartips, you can instead opt for memory foam eartips from Comply. Although they seem a bit large, they will fit snugly inside your AirPod Pros' charging case so you don't have to take them off each time they need more juice. The memory foam used for the tips is super comfortable and doesn't get too hot, so it's also an ideal choice for runners or exercise enthusiasts. Each pack comes with three sets of tips; at least one of the pairs should be suitable for your ears no matter their size. $24 at Amazon

Catalyst AirPods Pro Case Protect your AirPods from the elements with this waterproof case. Catalyst We already included one AirPods Pro case, but this is a cheaper alternative to the Spigen Rugged Armor case, and it's fully waterproof. It's more of a case cover than a dedicated case in and of itself, as it's designed to go over your standard AirPods Pro case you get with your initial purchase. But it's also worthwhile, thanks to the detachable carabiner, so you can easily carry your AirPod Pros on a belt loop, on your backpack, or even on a keychain. This can be a great travel accessory as it'll doubtlessly prevent you from losing your AirPod Pros somewhere like a busy airport or shopping mall. It also comes in three colors: black, red, or blue. $29 at Amazon

CharJenPro AirFoams Pro Ear Hooks Secure your AirPods to your ears while on a run with these silicone hooks. Charjen Runners occasionally have trouble with unsecured earbuds falling out of their ears on intense runs. CharJenPro's AirForms solve that problem capably. These ear hooks are basically silicone fins that wrap around your ears and secure the buds inside snugly without using too much pressure or making your ears uncomfortable. They're also aesthetically stylish -- the sporty fin is designed to look minimalist and modern. The hooks are easy to take on and off, which is good as your AirPod Pros won't fit inside the charging station with them attached. Each purchase comes with two sets of ear hooks, one white and one translucent. Either way, this is a great AirPods Pro accessory for exercisers who don't want to lose their earbuds while listening to music in motion. $11 at Amazon

What should you consider when choosing an AirPods Pro accessory? Not sure which of the above AirPods Pro accessories you should pick? Consider the below factors to figure out which accessories will best fit your unique needs and personality: Budget - Budget is necessarily important. The AirPod Pros are already pretty pricey compared to their classic counterparts, so you might be more comfortable purchasing some affordable accessories instead of breaking the bank on pricier alternatives.

Many of the above accessories provide fantastic convenience and ease of use. Durability - Other accessories are designed to boost the durability or longevity of your AirPods. If you had difficulty keeping a pair of AirPods working the last time you bought them, you might opt for more durability-boosting accessories so you don't have to spend money purchasing a brand-new pair too soon.

What do you normally use AirPods for? Lastly, and most importantly, think about where and how you normally use your AirPod Pros. This is the best way to figure out which accessories will be most useful for your lifestyle. Do you always work out with your AirPods in your ears? In that case, the CharJenPro AirFoams Pro Ear Hooks are likely a great fit since they'll prevent the earbuds from falling out of your ears and are easy to wash thanks to their silicone material. Do you tend to listen to music alone in a quiet environment? You might instead want more comfortable eartips made of a material like memory foam. In that case, the Comply Foam Eartips might be a great accessory. Or do you need to protect your AirPods from wear and tear? Either of the above two cases will be an excellent fit depending on whether you prioritize rugged durability or waterproofing.

Does Apple offer brand-name AirPods Pro accessories? A few Apple-designed AirPods Pro accessories are available at this time, but third-party options are far more versatile and varied. You'll have more choices that are better suited to unique needs compared to what's available at the Apple Store. However, this may change in the near future as Apple develops more exclusive accessories that will undoubtedly be designed for optimal performance with the AirPod Pros.

Are AirPods Pro accessories compatible with original AirPods? No, and AirPods classic accessories also can't be used with AirPod Pros. There are too many differences in the hardware and software in both devices to allow their accessories to be used interchangeably. Unfortunately, this means that if you have just recently purchased AirPod Pros to upgrade, none of your previous accessories will work with them even if they visually seem to fit.

What’s the difference between memory foam and silicone ear tips? Both materials can be comfortable, but silicone tips are much more comfortable on average and easier to wash with tap water and a bit of soap. On the flip side, memory foam (the same stuff mattresses are made) ear tips are slightly better in creating a seal with your ears. This blocks out exterior sound and can translate to better sound quality. Ultimately, you have to decide which factor is most important to you: comfort or overall sound performance.

Is wireless or wired charging faster? Wireless charging is super convenient, no doubt, but wired charging is always faster. Wireless charging times are roughly double that of traditional wired times. For this reason, anyone needing to charge their AirPod Pros in a pinch should use a lightning cable instead of a wireless charging device.