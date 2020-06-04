Best Android phones in 2020: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, LG V60 ThinQ 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro, and more

In the past, we had several smartphone operating systems, but now, we see phones running Apple's iOS and Google's Android. Android is clearly the dominant platform of choice -- with companies like Samsung, OnePlus, LG, Motorola, Google, TCL, Sony, and many others making hardware running Android.

Google's Pixel hardware typically runs a 'stock' version of the Android OS, while Samsung has OneUI, OnePlus has Oxygen OS on top of Android, and other companies tweak things to optimize the experience for its hardware.

2. LG V60 ThinQ 5G Must read: LG V60 ThinQ 5G review, 8.6/10

Hands-on LG V60 ThinQ review CNET The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is available now from T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and US Cellular. It's only available in the US from one of these wireless carriers, but it may appear as an unlocked model on Amazon in the future. This latest LG V series device continues to focus on video creation with a triple rear camera system, 8K video recording, four microphones, ASMR and Voice Bokeh audio technology, and advanced camera software. It's also powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery with a 1080p display so it is sure to help you capture hours of video content. The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is composed of two pieces of Gorilla Glass 5 with a metal frame and is certified for shock resistance to MIL-STD 810G. LG's new phone has a 6.8-inch OLED panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage with a microSD card, and 5G. A Dual Screen cover is included for the $900 price and gives you a large platform for serious productivity. Along with 5G and a focus on video capture, the LG V60 continues LG's tradition of audio excellence with a 3.5mm audio port with quad DAC support and stereo speakers. It sounds great through the speakers, but the wired headphone experience is even better. It's one of the last phones remaining with a 3.5mm audio port so audiophiles are sure to be pleased. LG also challenges the Samsung Galaxy Note line with extensive stylus support, that is not readily apparent since there is no option for an embedded stylus. Check out our full article on using a Bamboo Ink Stylus with the dual-screen LG V60 ThinQ. $900 at LG

3. OnePlus 8/8 Pro Must read: OnePlus 8 review

OnePlus 8 Pro review OnePlus rolled out its new 2020 phones with the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, both compatible with 5G networks. T-Mobile will carry the OnePlus 8 while Verizon will also get a unique version with 5G mmWave support. This latest OnePlus flagship offers extremely responsive performance with its 90Hz and 120Hz displays, fast UFS 3.0 internal storage, generous RAM, and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The phones are lovely with Interstellar Glow, Glacial Green, and other color options available. There are is a couple of different RAM and internal storage options for each phone. With the size and battery capacity differences between the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, we also find some differences in cameras, display refresh rate, and wireless charging functionality. $999 at OnePlus

5. Sony Xperia 1 II Image: Sony Must read: Sony Xperia 1 II review CNET The Sony Xperia 1 II, spoken as the "one mark two", was recently announced by Sony and will be available this month for a MSRP of $1,200. It matches the latest flagship Android smartphones with 5G support, Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB internal storage with a microSD card slot, and Android 10. The new Sony Xperia 1 II is focused on the media experience with a 3.5mm audio port, true front-facing stereo speakers, three rear cameras, and Sony gaming features. One rear camera has actual 3x optical zoom with a 70mm lens equivalent. Sony is providing this phone for those looking to explore the camera experience with three camera applications and many elements from the Sony Alpha camera series included in the phone. It is not optimized for simply point and shoot with auto mode only, but is sure to please the imaging fan with advanced software and a dedicated camera shutter hardware button just where you need it to capture content. View Now at Sony

7. Google Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 4 (Image: Jason Cipriani/ZDNet) Must read: Google Pixel 4 review

Google Pixel 4 XL review If you want an Android phone that will always have the latest firmware and security updates, while also offering a fairly stock experience, then nothing beats the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL. These two phones are the same except for the overall size and battery capacity. The Google Pixel 4 XL has a large 6.3-inch 18:9 display, Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB, and 128GB integrated storage, dual rear 16MP and 12.2MP cameras, 8MP front-facing camera, IP68 dust and water resistance, a 3,700mAh battery, and dual front stereo speakers. The smaller Pixel 4 has a 5.7-inch display and a smaller 2,800mAh battery while the rest of the specs are the same as the XL model. It's too bad we see storage start at just 64GB, especially with Google no longer providing a free unlimited full-resolution backup of your photos. Battery life is a concern for both the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, especially when compared to other flagships in this price range that will power you through at least a day of use. In addition to the software being a focus for Google, the camera is another reason to buy the Pixel 4 or 4 XL over other better smartphone hardware. However, while others have phones with three or four rear cameras, Google added just one and went with telephoto over an ultra-wide-angle so the utility of the Pixel 4 cameras may not be as great as what you get on other smartphones in this list. The smaller Pixel 4 starts at $799 while the Pixel 4 XL starts at $899 for the 64GB model. They are both powered by Android 10 and will receive OS upgrades for three years. Monthly Android security updates are the most important software support for the enterprise since major firmware updates tend to break things and be less stable immediately after release. $723 at Amazon $900 at Best Buy $890 at B&H Photo-Video

8. TCL 10 Pro Image: TCL Must read: TCL 10 Pro review 9.4/10 TCL has been making smartphones for years, including the latest BlackBerry and Alcatel phones. With the TCL 10 series we see the first TCL-branded phones launching for North American customers. After a month with the stunning Ember Gray TCL 10 Pro it is clear that TCL is offering a compelling choice for less than $500. Lately, I've been testing the low-cost Apple iPhone SE and lowest priced 5G phone, the OnePlus 8, and the new TCL 10 Pro offers something in between these two at a $450 price. The design is lovely, the display is wonderful, and there are advanced camera features in this new phone. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 with Android 10, has a 6.47 inch AMOLED panel from TCL, 6GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage with a microSD card slot, four rear cameras, and a large 4,500 mAh battery to get you through more than a full, busy day. Given that we focus on the display the majority of the time spent with a smartphone, you will not be disappointed by what TCL offers in the TCL 10 Pro. The cameras perform well, especially with the 64MP lens offering pixel binning to capture great detail.



