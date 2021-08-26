Best bidet toilet seat 2021: Reduce your TP usage

Who could forget the stress of the great bathroom tissue shortage of the COVID-19 pandemic The good news is you can buffer yourself from future supply chain breakdowns by adding a little modern technology to your toilet. A bidet seat can reduce your reliance on paper products and improve your hygiene routine at the same time.

A bidet toilet seat is a drop-in replacement for your existing toilet seat that ties into the water supply for your toilet. The basic concept uses a directed stream of water to clean the desired area of your body without the use of bathroom tissue. In my personal experience using these devices for the past five years, I do not require more than a few sheets total when drying off or even the use of bathroom tissue at all. Once I started using one, I found toilets not equipped with these devices to be comparatively primitive -- it's hard to go back to the old way of doing things once you start.

Toto Washlet C5 electronic bidet toilet seat 800-pound gorilla in the drop-in bidet washlet space Toto Without any doubt, Toto remains the 800-pound gorilla in the drop-in bidet washlet space. Its toilets can be found throughout Asia and Europe in hospitality businesses such as hotels and fine restaurants. As with Apple, which has multiple ranges of products to fit different price points and feature sets, Toto has also created various levels of price points. Currently, at the mid-range level for the industry, the recently introduced C5 (includes remote) is the lower-level option that will meet most household requirements at the $400 to $500 price point. The C5 replaces the older C200 with a greatly improved design and an eWater+ nozzle cleaning system. The Toto C5 is much slimmer in appearance than its bulky predecessor and features an updated remote control as well. Toto offers its bidet seats in two colors: A standard Cotton White and a Sedona Beige -- the second of which is less common and is typically more expensive. Seats come in both standard and elongated versions. While it is possible to find competitive, below-retail prices for some of Toto's products using online retailers such as Amazon and large hardware chains such as Lowe's, keep in mind that the company is usually pretty strict about product servicing and proof of purchase, and only wants to repair products sold by authorized distributors. Fortunately, Toto now has its own authorized store on Amazon. Pros: Toto is the most established company in the space with the best reputation.

Alternative to consider: The C2 Washlet is the least expensive Toto, but it comes without a remote. $421 at Amazon

Which bidet toilet seat is right for you? Most non-electric bidet models use a single, non-adjustable stream of water, while others can direct the flow with an adjustable nozzle and have adjustable pressure. In electrical models, features might include heated seats, air drying, variable water temperature, variable stream positioning, and oscillating movement. You'll also see features for lighting, automatic bowl cleaning, and automatic seat lifting using occupancy sensors. The undisputed leader in this space has been Japanese bathroom giant Toto, with its Washlet series of products. Traditionally, the company's bidet toilet seat products have had a base price of over $1,000 retail. However, due to heavy competition from other vendors, such as Brondell and other companies in the bathroom and plumbing supply industry, the prices on these devices have fallen considerably, down to about $300 for Toto's most basic model (and at the $250 price point and under for competing models). Some very inexpensive models, which do not require an electrical outlet and only use water pressure and mechanical valves to adjust the water stream, have sold for less than $100 -- but caveat emptor when it comes to build quality. As you can see in the feature chart provided by Toto below, there are many different features that are listed, and pricing can vary widely depending on which features you need.

Why did we choose these bidet seats? The electrical bidet seat industry has been dominated largely by one company over the last 20 years -- Toto. Therefore, everything else in the space is effectively copying that company's products and feature sets. Toto is by far the safest option in terms of its reputation, reliability, and customer service, but it is also the most expensive player in that industry. Brondell is a solid #2 choice, and Biobidet is not far behind, whereas Alpha is a relative newcomer in the industry. We chose the models based on recommendations at different price points by internet retailers and local bathroom supply companies.

What are the best mechanical bidet toilet seats? In the $150 and under space, most products are purely mechanical, which do not require an electrical outlet, such as the Tushy, the Clearrear, Luxe Bidet, and the incredibly fast-selling Tibbers on Amazon. All of these use the same basic design, some of which can adjust the nozzle positioning, while some have fixed nozzle capabilities. Tushy has some differentiation with its Spa model, which can tap into the hot water supply of your sink to mix with cold water to provide a warm spray. Some of these companies, Clearrear, especially, offer discounts of up to 15% when several devices are purchased at once.

How easy is it to install a bidet? The installation of these products is relatively straightforward, as shown in the included video with this article. For electric devices, such as the Toto model I demonstrated, you will need a GFCI-rated outlet close to the toilet to plug it in. If you need to connect it to another outlet in your bathroom near the sink, replace the outlet with a GFCI socket (if it doesn't have one) and use an outdoor-rated extension cord until you can hire an electrician to install an additional outlet.

Most -- if not all of these bidet seats -- come with a water supply splitter that provides water to the cleaning nozzle. They require only a small wrench to do the installation and connection to existing plumbing. A typical installation should only take about 15 minutes, including removing the original toilet seat, cleaning the toilet surface, installing the water splitter, mounting bracket, and the seat itself.