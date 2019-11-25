Best Black Friday 2019 laptop deals

(image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Every time Black Friday rolls around, laptop sales and deals are available from most of the major retailers across the US.

During Black Friday 2019, you can expect sales and bargain prices on laptops including traditional models, hybrids, and 2-in-1 options, as well as those designed for work, study, and gaming.

No matter the budget or the specifications you are after, in an entry-level or premium device, laptop sales from vendors including Microsoft, Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, HP, Dell, and more will appear throughout the sales event.

Black Friday 2019: Best laptop deals

Microsoft Surface Book 2 for Business for $1,299 (up to $500 off)

If you are in the market for a portable device suitable for business use, Microsoft has slashed the price of the Surface Book 2 for Business. This powerful hybrid model, able to function as either a laptop or tablet, comes with either a 13.5 or 15-inch PixelSense display, up to an eighth-generation Intel i7 processor, up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, and up to 1060 NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics. The device runs on Windows 10 Pro.

Lenovo Legion gaming laptop for $1,089 ($460 off)

Shoppers looking for a high-spec gaming laptop this Black Friday might be interested in the Lenovo Legion, a model sporting a 15.6-inch display, a ninth-generation Intel Core i7 Hexa-core processor, 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB RAM (upgradable), and 512GB SSD storage.

HP Pavilion for $750 ($110 off)

The HP Pavilion, a model sporting strong specifications for a laptop, is available for a fair discount over Black Friday. The laptop has an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a 15.6-inch WLED-backlit display, 3 USB 3.1 ports, Windows 10 Home, and battery life expected to last for up to 11 hours.

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop for $1,050 ($300 off)

Another gaming laptop available for a sale price is the Dell G3 15. Operating on Windows 10 Home or Pro, the PC comes with a 15.6-inch display, a ninth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.

HP 17 17.3-inch laptop for $360 ($170 off)



The HP 17 laptop is also on sale over the Black Friday event. A robust laptop model, the HP 17 comes with a 17.3-inch display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB storage, and operates on Windows 10 Home. Battery life is expected to last up to nine hours.

Apple MacBook Pro for $2672 ($126 off)

Other Apple MacBook Pro deals may appear and be cheaper on the day, but for now, you can grab a new model for a modest discount. This product, available on Amazon, comes with a 16-inch display, an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage.

Lenovo Flex 5 laptop for $570 ($430 off)

Office Depot and Office Max are offering the Lenovo Flex 5, a 15.6-inch laptop sporting hefty specifications including an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and Windows 10 Home, for a substantial discount over the Black Friday event. The device is convertible and can be used as a traditional laptop or tablet, and comes with an estimated 10 hours of battery life.

Samsung Notebook 7 Spin 2-in-1 for $600 ($300 off)

The Samsung Notebook 7 Spin is a convertible 2-in-1 Windows 10 laptop equipped with a 13.3-inch touchscreen display, an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 620 and 512 SSD storage. The product can be used as a tradition laptop or in tablet mode.

HP 15t laptop for $580 ($770 off)

Another offering from HP on sale is the 15t laptop. On sale over Black Friday, this 15.6-inch device comes with Windows 10 Home to Pro, an Intel Core i7 processor and either Intel UHD or Nvidia GeForce MX13 graphics, up to 16GB RAM, and 256/512GB SSD or 1TB standard storage options.

Acer Aspire 5 for $308 ($41 off)

A mid-range laptop currently on sale is the Acer Aspire 5, a slim, 15.6-inch display model with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, Vega 3 Graphics, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 10 in S mode.

Acer Aspire 1 for $230 ($20 off)

Another lightweight, budget-friendly laptop on offer over the Black Friday event is the Acer Aspire 1. This Windows 10 S device comes with a 14-inch Full HD screen, an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage.

Dell Chromebook 11 for $74 ($55 off)

An entry-level laptop is available for a steal over Black Friday s the Dell Chromebook 11. With a price tag of $74, this renewed model has an 11.6-inch display, Intel Celeron processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and operates on Chrome OS.

More Black Friday 2019 laptop deals

