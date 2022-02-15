Best cheap soundbar 2022: Great audio for less

A cheap soundbar doesn't mean that you have to sacrifice cool features like voice controls, Dolby Atmos, or Bluetooth connectivity. There are plenty of affordable options out there from brands like Samsung, Roku, and LG to enhance your TV's audio without draining your wallet. While none of these products will be capable of 5.1 or 7.1CH audio, you'll still get top quality sound with fewer channels; one pick even comes with a subwoofer and satellite speakers to make an affordable home audio system. I've picked some of the best cheap soundbars available and broke down their features to help you decide which is the best fit for your space and your budget.

Hisense HS205 Best overall Hisense Channels: 2.0 | Power: 60W | Connectivity: HDMI. Optical, AUX, Bluetooth | Dimensions: 2.4 x 37.4 x 4 inches | Dolby audio: No The Hisense HS205 is a compact, affordable soundbar that still delivers big sound. It connects to your TV via HDMI ARC, optical cable, AUX cable, or Bluetooth, and it comes with a wall mount kit to fit in better with minimalist home theaters. With 3 different equalizer presets, your movies, music, and shows will sound better than ever. The movie mode boosts bass for more impact during dramatic scenes, music mode creates richer mid and high tones, and news mode boosts dialogue so you never miss an important line. The soundbar is also Roku-ready, meaning it works with the Roku remote and companion app for more efficient streaming and even voice controls Pros: Multiple connectivity options

EQ presets

Wall mount kit included Cons: No native voice controls

No Dolby support

LG SK1 Best for small spaces LG Channels: 2.0 | Power: 40W | Connectivity: Optical, AUX, Bluetooth | Dimensions: 3 x 25.6 x 3.5 inches | Dolby audio: Dolby Digital If your living room is on the smaller side, the LG SK1 is the perfect soundbar for your setup. It measures just over 2 feet long and 3.5-inches wide, making it perfect for tucking up on a shelf, mantle, or on a TV stand. The dual speakers produce up to 40W of power for richer, cleaner audio than TV speakers alone; though if you have a compatible LG TV, you can connect an optical cable to the soundbar to take advantage of the Sound Sync feature. This uses both the soundbar and your TV's speakers in tandem to create surround sound audio without the need for extra equipment. It features Bluetooth connectivity for wireless setup as well as auto-updates to keep things running smoothly. Pros: Auto updates

LG Sound Sync

Dolby Digital Cons: No HDMI output

No voice controls

Samsung HW-A450/ZA Best bundle Samsung Channels: 4.1 | Power: 65W | Connectivity: Optical, Bluetooth | Dimensions: 2.1 x 33.9 x 2.9 inches | Dolby audio: Dolby Digital The Samsung HW-A470 bundle is an excellent way to step up your home audio without breaking the bank. You'll get a 4 speaker soundbar, two satellite speakers, receiver unit, and a wireless subwoofer for under $200. The 4.1CH system gives you up to 65W of deep, rich audio that's perfect for movies, shows, and music. And with wireless Bluetooth connectivity, you can set up the speakers however is best for your space; and the built-in adaptive sound settings automatically adjust things like volume and balance so that background music doesn't drown out important dialogue. It supports both Dolby Audio and DTS for virtual surround sound to provide a more cinematic experience. Pros: Dolby support

Subwoofer and satellite speakers included

Built-in equalizer Cons: No HDMI ARC connectivity

No native voice controls

TCL Alto 8i Best for Dolby Atmos TCL Channels: 2.1 | Power: 260W | Connectivity: HDMI, optical, AUX, Bluetooth | Dimensions: 2.6 x 39.4 x 5 inches | Dolby audio: Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos is the gold standard for immersive and cinematic audio, and with the TCL Alto 8i, you can add this technology to your home audio setup without having to spend a fortune. You'll get a truly impressive 260W of audio power from the treble speakers and dual integrated subwoofers. And Dolby Atmos will provide you with room-filling, rich audio that will feel like it's coming from all directions without the hassle of setting up extra equipment. And being from TCL, it's perfect for pairing with one of their Roku TVs for elevating your streaming experience. Pros: Dolby Atmos

Dual integrated subwoofers

Roku ready Cons: No voice controls

Roku Streambar Pro Best for streaming Roku Channels: 2.0 | Power: 36W | Connectivity: HDMI, optical, AUX, Bluetooth | Dimensions: 2.8 x 32.2 x 3.9 inches | Dolby audio: Dolby Digital If you've cut the cord with your cable or satellite provider and moved exclusively to streaming, the Roku Streambar Pro is the best soundbar for your home theater. Not only does it provide enhanced audio, it has the Roku streaming platform built-in so you can get started binge watching your latest Netflix obsessions and favorite movies right out of the box. It works with Siri, Hey Google, Alexa, and the Roku companion app for hands-free voice controls, plus the 4K passthrough lets you stream in ultra-high definition. And if your entertainment needs change in the future, you can expand your sound system with the Roku Wireless Subwoofer or Wireless Speakers for the ultimate home theater. Pros: Roku built in

Voice controls

4K passthrough Cons: No Dolby Atmos

How did we choose these soundbars? Aside from checking prices to make sure each soundbar or bundle would be truly budget friendly, I looked at audio processing software like Dolby or DTS, connectivity, and smart features. Since these are "budget" picks, they won't have all the bells and whistles that their top-tier counterparts do, but a few do feature voice controls via Alexa, Hey Google, or Siri. Others use Dolby Digital or Dolby Atmos for more immersive audio, and many have Bluetooth connectivity for wireless setups.

Which soundbar is right for you? First things first, you have to make sure the soundbar is actually going to fit into your living room or home theater setup. If your TV is on a dedicated stand or wall mounted, measure the space beneath it to make sure the soundbar isn't going to crowd the area or simply not fit. You also need to make sure that the soundbar is going to be able to connect to your TV; even if you don't have a Bluetooth enabled TV, you can still connect many soundbars with HDMI, optical, or AUX cables. You should also check out features like voice controls if you have a smart speaker, Dolby Atmos if you want 3D virtual surround sound, and expandable wireless sound if you want to add more speakers or a subwoofer later.

Are soundbars worth it? Soundbars are a great way to boost and enhance your TV's audio while watching movies and shows or streaming music. They're also often way more affordable than a traditional, full home audio set that requires a stereo receiver as well as speakers. They're simple to set up, too, using either an optical or HDMI cable or a Bluetooth connection if you prefer a wireless setup.

Are soundbars compatible with any TV? Just about! If the soundbar you have uses an optical cable, 3.5mm audio cord, or HDMI cable it will work with your TV as long as there is a proper place to plug it in. And if you prefer a wireless connection, make sure both your TV and the soundbar support Bluetooth. Even if your TV is on the older side, most soundbars will work with it as long as you connect it properly.

do I need an HDMI cable for my soundbar? Not necessarily. While an HDMI cable is great if you want to take advantage of features like 4K passthroughs, you should be able to connect your soundbar to your TV with an optical cable, 3.5mm audio cord, or even Bluetooth. Just check your user manual beforehand to see which connections your new soundbar supports.

