Best 85-inch TV 2022: You're gonna need a bigger wall

An 85-inch TV requires a ton of space in order to not make a room feel crowded or cause anyone discomfort from possible motion sickness. But if you have the room, they can be excellent additions to any living room or home theater. Big brands like Sony, LG, and Samsung have great, high-end offerings with premium features like object tracking sound, OLED panels, and even 8K resolution to future-proof your entertainment space, while smaller brands like TCL and Hisense offer more mid-range and somewhat budget-friendly options that forego the fancy bells and whistles to provide a reliable streaming experience.

An 85-inch TV also costs considerably more than its 55 or 65-inch counterparts, so even if you want a more modestly priced model, be prepared to spend at least $1,500 in order to get the features you want. To help you decide on a budget as well as what features to expect, I've gathered five of the best 85-inch TVs available, and I've broken down their features to help you decide which is a perfect fit for your space.

Samsung QN90B Best overall Samsung Screen size: 85-inches | Resolution: 4K | HDR: Quantum HDR 24X, HDR10+ | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Panel type: Neo QLED The QN90B snagged the top spot on our list of the best Samsung TVs, and the 85-inch version continues to prove why it's one of the best TVs you can buy. Period. It features Samsung's Neo QLED panel technology to produce stunning native and upscaled 4K content as well as up to 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The screen is also treated with an anti-glare and anti-reflection coating to improve visibility in bright rooms, while the built-in eye comfort mode filters harmful blue light that can cause eye strain. You can download the companion app to get professional-quality calibration in minutes for the best-looking images you can get outside of an OLED television. The speakers use both Dolby Atmos and Samsung's object tracking sound+ technology for room-filling, virtual surround sound to create a more immersive experience; built-in eco sensors also monitor ambient noise to automatically boost dialogue and overall volume so you never miss a line of your favorite shows and movies or beat of your favorite songs. You can also connect the QN80B to multiple smart speakers like the Echo Show or Google Nest for whole-home sound so you can blast your guilty pleasure playlist while you do chores or keep listening to shows and movies while you move around the house. Console gamers will love the dedicated game view mode, which allows you to monitor things like input response times, lag, frame rate, and even Bluetooth peripheral settings; you can also toggle AMD FreeSync Premium Pro on and off when you need variable refresh rates to prevent screen tearing and stuttering. The QN90B still has one of Samsung's most stand-out features, multi view, which allows you to watch two video sources simultaneously; which is perfect for catching up with sports scores and news headlines while gaming or watching a movie. Pros: Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound

Excellent picture quality

Multi-room audio Cons: No Dolby Vision support

On the expensive side

LG C2 83-inch Best OLED LG Screen size: 83-inches | Resolution: 4K | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Panel type: OLED LG makes some of the best OLED TVs available, and the new C2 continues to prove why they're the king of premium televisions. The C2 features an updated, OLED evo panel with brighter, individually-lit LEDs to create even better color ranges, and with Dolby Vision IQ, you'll get even better detailing and contrast for more lifelike pictures. It also has an updated, fifth generation a9 processor for faster image and sound analysis for the best viewing experience no matter if you're watching Hollywood classics or the latest blockbusters. The dedicated gaming mode supports both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro VRR technology to prevent screen tearing and stuttering that can ruin immersion. It also supports cloud-based gaming services like Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now so you can play your favorite PC games right on your TV. The speakers use Dolby Atmos for 3D, virtual surround sound audio without the need to set up extra soundbars, and if you want whole-home audio while streaming music, you can connect your favorite smart speakers to the TV to pump your favorite songs throughout your home. The voice-enabled remote works with Alexa, Hey Google, and even Siri for hands-free voice controls, and AirPlay2 support lets you instantly share photos, videos, and music right from your mobile devices for more ways to entertain family and friends. Pros: Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support

Updated OLED panel and processor

VRR support Cons: Very expensive

No Chromecast support

Sony X95J Best sound Sony Screen size: 85-inches | Resolution: 4K | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | Refresh rate: 60Hz in 4K, 120Hz in 1080p | Panel type: LED If having the perfect home audio setup is your top priority when shopping for a new 85-inch TV, the Sony X95J is the best choice. It uses Sony's Acoustic Multi-Audio technology, which positions 2 subwoofers and 2 tweeters in addition to the normal speakers along the sides of the TV for better audio and video synching as well as to follow the on-screen action for virtual surround sound without the need to buy extra speakers or soundbars; the speakers also work with Dolby Atmos for enhanced 3D virtual surround sound. The top-notch audio is paired with a full-array LED panel screen that produces great native and upscaled 4K resolution and is treated with an anti-reflection coating for better visibility in bright rooms and at extreme angles. It's powered by Google TV, giving you access to a suite of preloaded apps like Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu as well as voice controls via Alexa or Hey Google. The dedicated game mode is optimized for play with the PlayStation5, giving you a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and input response time as low as 8.5ms. Pros: Excellent virtual surround sound

Dedicated game mode

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support Cons: Pricey

LG MiniLED 99 Series Best 8K LG Screen size: 86-inches | Resolution: 8K | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Panel type: QNED The MiniLED 99 from LG is one of the most affordable 8K televisions on the market, and even with a truly impressive 86-inch screen, it retails for about $3,500; which is a bargain for anyone who is planning on future-proofing their home theater, especially when compared to Samsung's $8,500 85-inch QN900B or Sony's $9,000 85-inch Z8H. Along with ultra-detailed native and upscaled 8K resolution, this TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 for enhanced contrast and color ranges while the 60W speakers work with 4.2CH audio technology and Dolby Atmos for clean and crisp sound that fills your space for a more immersive experience. Along with a preloaded suite of streaming apps, you'll get a voice-enabled remote that works with Alexa, Hey Google, and even Siri for hands-free controls. You can even share media right from your iOS mobile device with AirPlay2 support or upload your own photos to your TV for a custom slideshow that plays while your TV isn't in use, turning it into a large digital photo frame or work of art. A native 120Hz refresh rate ensures super smooth action so you never miss a second of your favorite fast-paced movies, shows, or sports broadcasts. Pros: Affordable 8K

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support

Screen mirroring Cons: No native 8K content available to stream or broadcast

Samsung AU8000 Best value Samsung Screen size: 85-inches | Resolution: 4K | HDR: HDR10+ | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Panel type: LED Big-screen TVs tend to be on the more expensive side, but the 85-inch Samsung AU8000 offers plenty of features you've come to expect as standard for home entertainment while retailing for around $1,600. Not only will you get great 4K resolution with HDR10+ support, but it also works with Samsung's object tracking sound lite technology for audio that follows the on-screen action for better immersion. You can also connect wireless soundbars and subwoofers via Bluetooth for a custom, wireless home audio configuration. The voice-enabled remote works with Samsung's Bixby, Alexa, and Hey Google for hands-free controls, and if you connect your AU8000 to the SmartThings app, you can use your TV to control other smart Samsung devices in your home like lightbulbs, security cameras, and virtual assistant speakers. A built-in V-Chip allows for robust parental controls, letting you set restrictions on what your little ones are allowed to watch during their screen time making it a great choice for family rooms or playrooms. And if you work from home or prefer cloud-based gaming, you can use the AU8000 as a remote PC monitor so you can attend important video calls and virtual meetings or play your favorite Steam games from the comfort of your couch. Pros: Remote PC access

Object tracking sound

Parental controls Cons: No Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos support

Not QLED

How did we choose these 85-inch TVs? Aside from screen size, I chose a variety of panel types, price points, and feature packages to suit almost any space and home theater setup. I chose 85-inch TVs that provided excellent picture and sound quality along with streaming capabilities, dedicated gaming modes, and plenty of connectivity options so you can create the ultimate home theater experience.

Which 85-inch TV is right for you? Once you've hammered out a budget for your new 85-inch TV, the most important thing to keep in mind is what you will be using your TV for the most. Have you cut the cord and moved exclusively to streaming? You'll want to choose a model with a preloaded suite of popular apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video so you can get started right out of the box. Do you have a network of smart speakers? Pick a TV that has support for your preferred virtual assistant as well as multi-room linking to pump music and dialogue throughout your whole home. Product Price Resolution Panel type Samsung QN90B $4997.99 4K Neo QLED LG C2 $5496.99 4K OLED evo Sony X95J $3498 4K LED LG MiniLED 99 $3499.99 8K QNED Samsung AU8000 $1597.99 4K LED

Can I wall-mount an 85-inch TV? You absolutely can! However, since 85-inch TVs can be quite heavy and have larger VESA mount spacing, you'll want to spend the extra money on a heavy duty mounting bracket. Something like the Echogear wall mount can support up to a 90-inch screen size and up to 125 pounds (about 57kg) of weight. Make sure you consult your TV's operating manual for specific mounting requirements and weights so your shiny new screen doesn't come crashing down in the middle of the night, taking most of the wall with it.

What's the biggest TV you can buy? If we're talking about conventional televisions, the TCL 98R754 is a staggering 98-inches wide. But if you're willing to consider a laser or short-throw projector TV, Samsung's The Premier is capable of showing a screen up to 130 inches. But unless you live in a cavernous McMansion with 18-foot cathedral ceilings and a sprawling layout, you won't be able to get them to fit in your living room, let alone be able to take full advantage of their features.

How can I know if an 85-inch TV will fit in my room? The best way to find out is to measure (in inches) from where the TV will be wall mounted or placed on a stand to where you will be sitting, and then divide that measurement by 2. If your couch is anywhere from 150 to 170 inches (12.5 to 14 feet) from the TV, an 85-inch screen will be an almost perfect fit. You can, of course, go a bit bigger (if possible) or smaller depending on what your budget is and what is available from each brand. But a screen that is too big can overwhelm your space and even cause motion sickness while one that is too small will make it feel cavernous and force everyone to crowd around in order to see.