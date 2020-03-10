Best cheap Windows 10 laptops for $350 or less in 2020: Acer, Dell, Lenovo, and more

Looking for a new laptop that won't break the bank? Here are a selection from a variety of manufacturers, with prices starting at only $230. All laptops are new, not refurbished, and available to purchase today.

Not everyone wants to pay thousands of dollars for a new laptop.

Some are happy with cheap and cheerful systems that just get the job done without bells and whistles or fancy branding. Here are a handful of Windows 10 laptops, all priced under $350, and are perfect for most day-to-day tasks.

Acer Aspire 5 Slim

Probably the best laptop you can buy for under $350

I can't believe that Acer sells this laptop at this price. It's a solid, well made, well-engineered system that really delivers on power and performance. The display is stunning, and the backlit keyboard is a pleasure to use.

An absolute steal for the price.

Tech specs:

  • Windows 10 in S Mode
  • AMD Ryzen 3 3200U dual-core processor 
  • AMD Radeon Vega 3 Mobile graphics
  • 15.6 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS display
  • 4GB DDR4 RAM
  • 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
$313 at Amazon

Dell Inspiron 15 3580

Plenty of ports, and you can even add an optional DVD drive

Day-to-day tasks are not a problem for this laptop. It features an Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and it comes with a wide variety of different ports. There's even the possibility of adding an optional DVD drive if you still need one.

A good all-rounder, with enough power for the average user to handle day-to-day tasks.

Tech specs:

  • Windows 10 Home
  • Intel Celeron processor
  • 15-inch display
  • 4GB RAM
  • 1TB hard drive
$299 at Dell

Dell Inspiron 11 3195 2-in-1

Is it a tablet? Is it a notebook? It's both!

Dell Inspiron 11 3195, 2 in 1

A great device for those who can't choose between a laptop and a tablet -- with just a flip of a hinge you can swap between one configuration and another with ease. Choose between tablet mode, presentation mode, tent mode, and laptop mode.

The 64GB eMMC storage means this is a more robust platform, ideal for throwing into a messenger bag or school bag since there's no hard drive to knock about.

Tech specs:

  • Windows 10 Home
  • AMD A9-9420E processor
  • Radeon R5 graphics
  • 11 6-inch HD (1366 x 768) LED-backlit touch display
  • 4GB DDR4 RAM
  • 64GB eMMC storage
$241 at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (14-inch, AMD)

Stylish, modern, and cheap!

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (14-inch, AMD)

A lightweight laptop with a decent processor and good battery life wrapped up in a lightweight yet robust package. On top of that, you also get Dolby Audio, so the sound is quite spectacular for such a budget notebook. 

A very portable laptop that comes with a decent array of ports, and it has enough power and battery life for day to day tasks in the home, school, or office.

Tech specs:

  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
  • AMD A6-9220E processor
  • Integrated AMD Radeon R4 graphics
  • 11.6-inch display
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB eMMC
$229 at Lenovo

HP z17

Need a big display for big work? You got it!

HP z17

You get a lot for your money here -- a 17-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB storage. This is a great package for photographers or artists on a budget. And despite the huge display, the package can still deliver nine hours of battery life, enough for a full day of work.

Tech specs:

  • Windows 10 Home
  • 17.3-inch diagonal HD+ display
  • AMD A9-9425 dual-core processor
  • AMD Radeon R5 graphics
  • 8GB memory
  • 1TB HDD storage
$299 at HP

