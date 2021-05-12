Best Android app for power users in 2021: Track data usage, test connections, and more

For many, having a solid, stable internet connection is vital. Back in the days of a PC with an Ethernet connection, you just needed t make sure that the cable was plugged in, but with the move from wired to wireless, getting a reliable connection can be trickier. Throw in the different variables that come into play between Wi-Fi and cellular, the problems grow exponentially.

If you're someone who uses their Android device a lot and puts a lot of data through it over Wi-Fi and cellular every month, then having apps that can help you find the best signal, diagnose problems, test connections speeds using real-world tests, and keep track of how much data you're using.

Note that these apps are Android. Apple imposes more restrictions on what iOS apps can do, so while there are similar apps for that platform, they are not as powerful. One of the advantages of using Android!

Network Cell Info - Mobile and Wi-Fi Signal Deep-dive the cellular connections in your area This app tells me everything I need to know -- and more -- about the cellular connections in my area. This app is packed with charts and meters and gauges, but the feature that I use the most is the one that monitors and logs signal strength data as I walk or drive through an area. This is a brilliant and truly useful feature when I'm out of the cities and in a more rural area. I know where I need to go back to in order to get the best connection. Another "feature" of this app I like is the fact that there is a comprehensive online user manual -- more apps could do with that feature! $2 at Google Play Store

Network Analyzer DNS lookup, device discovery, port scanning, and more Everything you needed to know about your network, including device discovery, in a single app. Truly amazing set of features. This is an app I've been using for some time now and it never lets me down. It even has features such as DNS lookup, LAN scanning, port scanning, and cellular network information built in. This is a really powerful tool, with a lot of features and functions. That's a huge pro, but it's also a con, in that the app can take some time to get used to. I find myself using this app a lot, but if I'm using a feature I've not used for a while, it can take me a few moments to find what I need. Still, this is a truly powerful tool. $4 at Google Play Store

Data Monitor Data usage and traffic breakdown analysis I bought this app mainly because it allowed me to put the data transfer speeds for my connection on the status bar in Android (some of my handsets don't have this useful feature). However, I kept it because it offers me a deep dive into how I'm using data on a day-by-day basis. I'm finding the traffic breakdown analysis to be particularly useful. For people who are not on an unlimited data plan, this is a particularly useful app because it lets you see what's eating away at your data. View Now at Google Play Store