Best desk in 2021: Top home office desks compared

Many people are working from home right now, which can either be incredible or incredibly difficult--especially if other family members are working or learning from home, too. You may be wishing for a space to call your own and a fitting desk to create the perfect workspace.

Whether you want an executive desk for business or a gaming desk for your favorite hobby, there is a perfect desk for everyone. Pairing your desk with a suitable desk chair, such as an office chair, is essential for enjoying your home office setup. Desks come in different shapes, sizes, styles, and price points to suit anyone's needs.

Here are some things to consider when choosing what kind of desk you would like and the best desks of 2021.

Topsky Computer Desk Amazon We chose this desk for style, durability, price, and customer ratings. This desk received 4.5 stars on Amazon, with reviews talking about easy assembly, ample desktop space, and quality for the price. This desk has adjustable feet, a handy shelf to store things, and a cable grommet to hide your chords. $89 at Amazon

Coaves Industrial Folding Desk Amazon This desk received 4.7 stars on Amazon for being easy to put together and overall sturdiness. To set up, pop the plyboard top into the metal base, and you are good to go. It can fold up to be put away or moved and is a reasonable price. View Now at Amazon

IKEA Pahl Desk Ikea This desk is technically made for children, but because it has a maximum height of 28.5 inches, adults can also use it. With an effortless style, the Pahl desk would make a great addition to any room. It features cord organizers, and like most IKEA products, it can be paired with other IKEA units like desktop shelves or cabinet add-ons. $49 at Ikea

Flexispot Standing Desk Amazon Sitting too long is not suitable for our health, and some people think better on their feet. It can help you stay alert and focused. The benefit of this desk is you can sit or stand with a wide range of height settings. It is easy to assemble and easy to adjust with lots of surface space to set up anything you need. $234 at Amazon

Walker Edison Modern L-Shaped Tempered Glass Computer Desk Amazon This desk is perfect for anyone who uses multiple screens or other extensive office tools. It is very sturdy, and the tempered glass gives the desk a modern look. Reviews also notes that the glass is fingerprint-proof, a keyboard tray is included, and the unit is not too challenging to put together with help. $125 at Amazon

Red Barrel Studio Hillsdale L-Shape Desk Wayfair This desk, found on Wayfair, has 4.5 out of 5 stars. It has a professional look and feel while providing plenty of desktop space, a computer cabinet, drawers, a cubby space, and four USB ports. Assembly is not the easiest with this desk, but the instructional video is helpful. $307 at Wayfair

Phoenix Rustic Work Table Crate & Barrel This desk is on the pricier side, but it is sturdy and beautiful. It is made from reclaimed Brazilian telephone poles and then hand-crafted in a small factory in Pueblo, Mexico. The wood gives it texture and character, and the steel legs give it an industrial look. This table will become a centerpiece and doubles as a work of art -- you will love showing off. $1,699 at Crate & Barrel

Elle Décor Dani Writing Desk OfficeMax This desk is stylish and functional with its mid-century modern style, adequate size, two drawers for organization, affordability, and easy setup. This desk is the perfect addition to a smaller workspace that will not take up too much space, give you a place to work, and is very stylish. $169 at Office Depot

Latitude Run Suave Floating Desk Wayfair This desk is perfect for anyone who either does not have much space or likes the idea of not taking up a room in their house for an office. This floating desk is a chalkboard opening up into a cabinet when closed up and a little workspace when folded out. It is very functional but a little tricky to put together. $169 at Wayfair

HOMFA Bamboo Laptop Desk Amazon This desk is perfect for anyone who likes to work in a comfortable spot, like in bed, on the couch, or in a comfy chair. $29 at Amazon

How to choose what kind of desk you need

The perfect desk is easily the most crucial piece of your office furniture. Without a decent modern desk and comfortable chair, your office space will be the last place you want to spend time. The most suitable desk will help your workflow and productivity, and it will be comfortable to work at for long periods. Your desk should match your style and complement your other home office furniture. Most importantly, it should be optimal for the type of work you will be doing.

Here are six things to consider when picking out the perfect desk.

Desk use

Identify how you will use your desk.

Computer work: Be sure to choose a desk suited for computer work with wiring holes, electrical outlets, and, if need be, room for a CPU underneath.

Be sure to choose a desk suited for computer work with wiring holes, electrical outlets, and, if need be, room for a CPU underneath. Paper-work generating: You will want a desk with lots of surface space and then space to store your work like drawers, or overhead shelves, or cabinets.

You will want a desk with lots of surface space and then space to store your work like drawers, or overhead shelves, or cabinets. For a tight space: Computer armoires are becoming popular because you can close the doors and hide away unsightly hardware. L-shaped desks, fold-out desks, compact computer desks, corner desks, or computer carts all fit into small spaces.



Computer armoires are becoming popular because you can close the doors and hide away unsightly hardware. L-shaped desks, fold-out desks, compact computer desks, corner desks, or computer carts all fit into small spaces. Office area: Which room will your desk be in? Ideally, you will want a room to be your dedicated office. However, any living room can act as a home office as long as it is orderly and there are no distractions during work hours.



Work style

What is your work style?

Neatfreak: If you keep your workspace highly organized and clutter-free, then you can get away with a smaller desk if you need to.

If you keep your workspace highly organized and clutter-free, then you can get away with a smaller desk if you need to. Organized chaos: If you work in a space where you know what everything is, but anyone else would be lost, you may want a desk with a bigger surface area.



Ergonomics and space

How much space do you need? Do you need an ergonomic desk chair or one with an adjustable height feature?

Legroom: Most desks are 29 or 30 inches, which is enough for most people. But if you are taller, consider an adjustable desk. Many stand desks are adjustable.

Most desks are 29 or 30 inches, which is enough for most people. But if you are taller, consider an adjustable desk. Many stand desks are adjustable. Spacing: Be sure to measure your workspace to ensure plenty of space for you sitting behind the desk and other furniture. Consider installing a basic cable management system to give yourself as much desk and leg space as possible, especially if you use many different chargers.



Be sure to measure your workspace to ensure plenty of space for you sitting behind the desk and other furniture. Consider installing a basic cable management system to give yourself as much desk and leg space as possible, especially if you use many different chargers. Keyboard space: If you are using a keyboard, it may be more comfortable to position it below the desk or get a desk with adjustable legs. Also, be aware of how big the keyboard platform is if it needs to hold a mouse.



If you are using a keyboard, it may be more comfortable to position it below the desk or get a desk with adjustable legs. Also, be aware of how big the keyboard platform is if it needs to hold a mouse. Nearby materials: Be sure your desktop is large enough to keep everything you need within reach for your convenience.

Be sure your desktop is large enough to keep everything you need within reach for your convenience. Desk storage: How much storage will you need? Consider whether you will need extra shelving, bookshelves, file cabinets, or any other storage to put away office supplies and help you stay organized.

Desk surface

How do you want your work surface to look and feel?

Laminate: This is the most popular choice because it is affordable and relatively durable. Laminate is made by covering the wood in a plastic finish in multiple colors and wood grain patterns.

This is the most popular choice because it is affordable and relatively durable. Laminate is made by covering the wood in a plastic finish in multiple colors and wood grain patterns. Metal or steel: This is the most durable option. Black metal in particular is reasonably priced, and you can easily determine the quality by checking to see how heavy the desk is. If you need your desk for heavy or long-term use, a desk with a metal frame may be the best option for you.



This is the most durable option. Black metal in particular is reasonably priced, and you can easily determine the quality by checking to see how heavy the desk is. If you need your desk for heavy or long-term use, a desk with a metal frame may be the best option for you. Wood or veneer: If your go-to style is elegance and you are not worried about being careful with wear and tear, this is an attractive choice. This type of desk looks more beautiful and is usually more expensive, but it is easily nicked and not suited for heavy use.



Quality and durability

Determine which desks have the highest quality and durability.

Drawer construction: You can usually tell the quality of a desk by looking at its drawer construction. Do the drawers easily open and close while holding weight? Do the drawers open fully to utilize all the drawer space? Do they have sturdy suspension? Metal suspension rollers are the most durable.

You can usually tell the quality of a desk by looking at its drawer construction. Do the drawers easily open and close while holding weight? Do the drawers open fully to utilize all the drawer space? Do they have sturdy suspension? Metal suspension rollers are the most durable. Corners and edges: When you examine the desk, are there any fraying or damaged pieces?



When you examine the desk, are there any fraying or damaged pieces? The warranty: The warranty on your desk can tell you more about its quality, durability, and life expectancy. Warranties range anywhere from one year to a lifetime warranty.



Standing and sitting options

The standing desk: Sitting for long hours can do severe damage to your posture, internal organ processes, and overall health. A standing desk is a great choice because it gives you the option of standing instead of sitting, which can help blood flow and overall concentration when working long hours.

Picking out your perfect desk

Now that you know what kind of desk you need and some of the most popular choices of 2021, we hope you will be able to find the perfect desk for you and your workspace. Some of the best, affordable places to shop are Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, Overstock, and IKEA. There are a few others, but this should get you started.