Best standing desks for 2020: Uplift, Jarvis, Vari, FlexiSpot, and more

If you're concerned about sitting for long periods during the workday, perhaps consider getting a standing desk. While there is little evidence to suggest a standing desk can help you lose weight, as you're not burning too many more calories per hour when standing versus sitting, it will certainly help you to be less sedentary. And sedentary lifestyles are not only linked with a higher risk of obesity but also cardiovascular disease and a myriad of other ailments.

To help you figure out which standing desks are worth your money, we've hand-picked 14 well-rated options that satisfy a range of wants and needs. We first looked at all the top brands, then combed through dozens of standing desk listings at different price points across several retailers, and absorbed what the user reviews had to say. Ultimately, we landed on this bunch, which are among the absolute best standing desks you can buy online right now.

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn an affiliate commission from some of the products featured on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent review.

Uplift V2 standing desk and V2 frame Price: Starts at $539 The Uplift V2 is among the most top-rated standing desks. There are two factors that help make it stand out: It's sturdy with a functional design, and it has endless options for customization. The desk can be adjusted between 25.3 and 50.9 inches tall. (You can also get a commercial version of the V2 frame that lowers the desk by two inches, making the height range from 23.5 inches to 50.9 inches.) Many reviewers have remarked that the Uplift V2 is extremely sturdy at any height. The desk's height is controlled through a keypad on the desk, and the motor is said to be quiet. The desk also has a nifty anti-collision feature that stops the desk from raising or lowering if it hits something. But one of the best features about the Uplift is you can tailor it to your specific needs. All models are 30 inches deep but range in length from 42 inches to 80 inches. You also have the option to add wire grommets or power outlets to the desk. The desktop itself comes in 21 styles and even the electric keypad that controls the height is available in three different options. These customization offers are available through the Uplift website, but there are dozens of different models already available to buy on Amazon. Uplift's Amazon store also sells standing desk frames and desk converters. View Now at Amazon Uplift

Fully Jarvis Bamboo standing desk Price: Stars at $450 Fully's Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk is similar to the Uplift V2. It has an adjustable frame that goes from 24.5 inches to 50 inches, while the desktop is 24 inches or 30 inches deep, ranges from 30 inches to 78 inches long, and is .75 inches thick. It also has a 350-pound lifting capacity, so it should be hard to overload. You can get the desktop in regular or dark bamboo colors. The adjustable frame is available in a couple more colors: Black, silver, white, and alloy. There are also options for wire and power grommets, as well as the ability to add drawers if you would like extra space for storage. A big plus for the Jarvis Standing Desk, in our opinion, is the option to add an arm that lets you mount up to two computer monitors right to your desk. View Now at Amazon

Vari electric standing desk Price: Starting at $695 The Vari Electric is another great standing desk that many reviewers literally stand by. It's supposedly ideal for individuals up to 6 feet 6 inches tall -- with the adjustable frame going from 25.5 inches to 50.5 inches tall. There are fewer options in terms of the size for the desk, as the only choice is between a 48-inch or 60-inch long desktop that is 30 inches wide. It can handle weights of up to 250 lbs and has a motor that operates at under 45 decibels. Another positive is the desk is really easy to set up. Vari said it should take under five minutes. The Vari Electric Standing Desk comes in five colors -- black and white -- as well as stunning wood finishes like Butcher Block, Reclaimed Wood, and Darkwood. View Now at Vari

SHW electric adjustable computer desk Price: $330 This is a well-rated electric adjustable height computer desk from SHW. It can automatically adjust between 28 inches and 45 inches tall. It also offers a digital display with memory settings, so it can be set to instantly toggle to your preferred heights. If you like what Uplift and Fully both have to offer, but prefer a standing desk that costs a couple hundred less, the SHW is the alternative to consider. Reviewers have used the desk with up to three monitors and reported that it maintained its sturdiness and held up well. The desktop comes in cherry and oak finishes and measures 55 inches long by 28 inches deep. View Now at Amazon

Uplift E7 electric standing desk converter Price: $400 This is another affordable standing desk option. It's best if you already have a work desk that you love. The E7 sits on top of an existing table and adds up to 21 inches of height. The desktop itself measures 30 inches long by 21.5 inches deep. It has a built-in electric keypad, too, which controls the height of the desk and can be programmed to save the heights you prefer. The E7 also offers single or dual mounts for your monitors. It's capable of lifting up to 110 pounds. It has a detachable tiered keyboard tray, as well, which means your keyboard and mouse can stay at hand level while the monitor is higher up at eye level. The desk surface comes in four colors (black, white, bamboo, and rubberwood), while the base and monitor mounts are only available in black and white. View Now at Amazon

FlexiSpot ClassicRiser standing desk converter Price: Starts at $250 If your main concern when it comes to finding a standing desk is price then the Flexispot ClassicRiser Standing Desk Converter is a more budget-friendly option. It starts at $250 for the smallest 27-inch option and tops out at $300 for the larger 47-inch model. The ClassicRiser adds between 5.9 inches to 19.5 inches to an existing desktop, but unlike the previous standing desks on this list, it's not electric. In order to switch between heights, you use a lever located on the side of the desk converter. It's not strenuous at all, but it's also not as easy as clicking a button either. There are a lot of other additional features, like monitor mounts, but if you're just focused on the cheapest desktop, this might be your best bet. View Now at Amazon

StorkStand portable standing desk Price: $130 The StorkStand is known for two things: Affordability and portability. It simply unfolds and attaches to the back of your office chair. It can hold up to 50 lbs and has a 17-inch by 15.5-inch surface that's perfect for most laptops. The 2.25-inch thick rectangle table weighs only 4.2 pounds, too, so you squeeze it into larger laptop bags and take it on the go. If you've got a desk chair and work primarily on a laptop, this might be a perfect fit for you, especially with $20 off its usual price of $150. View Now at StorkStand

Adler adjustable desk Price: Starts at $2,500 The Adler Adjustable Desk is a premium desk from Ohio Design. It's inspired by a machinist's work table from the early 1900s. Each piece is handmade upon order, and you can request different sizes and finishes. The desktop measures 30 inches wide by 60 inches long. Keeping with the time it's inspired by, the desk's operated manually by a cast iron crank. The desk's height can be adjusted between 27 inches and 42 inches. The main issue is, of course, the price. But if you're willing to spend the extra money, this one-of-a-kind table that's as much a work of art as it is a workspace. View Now at Ohio Design

Seville Classics mobile desk cart Price: $34 This is the true bargain version of a standing desk. It has a wood desktop that measures 23.6 inches by 16 inches. The height can be adjusted to anywhere between 20.5 inches to 33 inches tall. This being a cheaper desk, you have to adjust the height manually using a twist-lock knob, which might make switching back and forth between sitting a standing a little more cumbersome. Still, though, this desk costs under $35. It's sturdy, and thanks to lockable castor wheels, it's pretty portable. So, if you're just looking for something so you can stand and work for a few minutes at a time throughout the day, then this might be the best option for you. View Now at Amazon

SHW adjustable mobile laptop stand Price: $37 This is another affordable option. The SHW Height Adjustable Mobile Laptop Stand has a no-frills design that's built for functionality. Its height can be adjusted between 28 inches and 33 inches tall. It uses a locking knob in order to adjust the height. Its desktop is a little wider than the Seville Classics desk cart at 26 inches. It's not much to look at, honestly, but it works if you need to move a laptop around with you all day. View Now at Amazon

Stand Up Desk Store fixed stand-up desk Price: $159 This is a fixed-height standing desk, meaning its a standing desk that can't move, but it's also not at all expensive. The desk is 46.1 inches tall and has two tiers -- the main higher tier is for desktop monitors or laptop, while the lower tier for your keyboard and mouse. There's also monitor mounts available at additional cost. It features lockable castor wheels, too, so it can be moved around your workspace. View Now at Amazon

