It gets cold in Florida. Not enough to snow or ice over, but we do get the occasional cold day in what we affectionately refer to as our winter. For the remaining "seasons," the state likes to overcompensate with an abhorrent amount of air conditioning that chills me to the bone.
So, recently, as I sat trembling under an over-exuberant air vent, I found myself wondering about other sources of warmth and namely, the best electric blanket.
Thanks to this curiosity, I launched a full investigation, scouring user reviews and talking to experts to find out which blankets are the best electric blankets to keep me warm. If you're as curious -- and cold -- as I am, read on to see what I found.
Sunbeam Royal Luxe Heated Blanket specs: Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king | Material: Polyester | Heat settings: 12
The Sunbeam Royal Luxe Heated Blanket is the best electric blanket you can buy with users finding it hard to part with.
"I have the Sunbeam Royal Luxe Heated Blanket and find it very useful during cold winters," says Nicky Dutta, CEO of Lorel Diamonds, who adds that the blanket has "completely transformed" his sleep experience.
The Sunbeam Royal Luxe Heated blanket is also easy to use, with a push-to-button switch, and even a four-hour-auto-shut-off setting, which gives users peace of mind and ensures the blanket is simply a blanket rather than a fire hazard. Additionally, the blanket uses ThermoFine technology, which automatically adjusts the heat output and ensures "consistent warmth," according to user David Reid.
Derrick Hathaway, sales director at Vem Medical, has "used the Sunbeam Royal Luxe Heated Blanket and can attest to its quality and comfort. The blanket heats up quickly and evenly, providing a cozy warmth that is perfect for chilly nights," he shares.
CureCure Heated Blanket specs: Sizes: 50 x 60 inches, 62 x 84 inches, 72 x 84 inches | Material: Flannel | Heat settings: 4
The CureCure Heated Blanket is fairly priced at $50, making it one of the best cheap electric blankets you can buy. It doesn't skimp on comfort, offering a soft feel that comes from a duo of soft flannel and cozy velvet. The full-size blanket is also machine-washable, so it is easy to stay clean.
Additionally, the blanket has four heat levels and an auto-off feature, which according to user Shelley Marmor, "guarantees you a cozy night's sleep without worrying about overheating or wasting electricity."
"The CureCure Heated Blanket boasts a unique carbon fiber heating element that heats up faster and more efficiently than traditional wire heating elements," explains Anna Geisler, a review writer for bTrendie. "It also has a soft microfiber fabric and multiple heat settings."
Overall, Marmor says, "The CureCure Heated Blanket is an excellent option for staying warm without breaking the bank."
Degrees of Comfort Micro-Plush Heated Blanket specs: Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king | Material: Polyester | Heat settings: 20
The Degrees of Comfort Micro-Plush Heated Blanket takes things one step further by including foot pockets to keep your feet warm. Made of soft polyester, this blanket has an astounding 20 different heat settings, giving you a far better chance to find that temperature that is just right. Simply use the LCD display control or make your adjustments via the dual controller supplies on queen, king, and California king sizes.
Liz Ho, founder of Camping Guidance, endorses this electric blanket, calling it a "dream come true for cold-sensitive campers."
"What's more," she says, "it has a preheat function that warms the blanket up before you jump in. I recall a camping trip when I lent this blanket to a friend who was always cold. The look on her face when she snuggled into the pre-heated blanket was priceless!"
Elaine Warren, founder and CEO of The Family Cruise Companion, is also a frequent user, saying that the blanket "has definitely been my favorite for a while now! It offers multiple heat settings, allowing me to find the perfect temperature, and the micro-plush material is both comfortable and easy to maintain."
Warmee Smart Heated Throw specs: Sizes: 60 x 70 inches | Material: Polyester, velvet plush | Heat settings: 5
The Warmee Smart Heated Throw is another popular option that also happens to be a voice and app-controlled smart blanket, making warm and cozy all the more convenient. How, does that work, you may ask?
User Gretchen Boyd, president of NYC House Cleaners, explains, "The Warmee Smart Heated Throw connects to your home Wi-Fi network and can be controlled through the mobile app on your smartphone or tablet. This allows you to adjust the temperature and timer settings from anywhere, so you can warm up your blanket before you even get home."
"One of the standout features of the Warmee Smart Heated Throw is its compatibility with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant," Boyd adds. "This allows you to control the blanket with your voice, making it even more convenient to use."
Designed in a blend of polyester and velvet plush, the blanket is not only warm and functional but comfortable. With its' Invisiwire' technology, it maintains a soft, comfortable feel that does well in hiding the fine fibers within.
Woolrich Heated Blanket specs: Sizes: Throw, twin, full, queen, king | Material: Polyester | Heat settings: 3
If you have a lot of room to cover, the Woolrich Heated Blanket is the best oversized electric blanket to buy. It is made of a combination of plush and sherpa Berber to ensure your comfort with a reversible design that helps guarantee continued warmth during use.
This electric blanket utilizes Secure Comfort heated technology, which adjusts itself based on the temperature of its surroundings, taking note of spot temperatures. This means longer, continued warmth with far fewer cold spots. It uses ultra-thin wires to warm but still remains machine-washable for extra convenience.
While the three different heat settings are more limited than what other models offer, it does utilize what the company calls "Secure Comfort heated technology" to adjust the blanket's temperature to that of the surrounding environment. Talk about custom. Plus, a two-hour auto-shut-off feature promises safe use, even if you are lulled to sleep by the enveloping warmth.
There are many different types of electric blankets that you can buy, but the Sunbeam Royal Luxe Heated Blanket is not just one of the most popular but also the best electric blanket you can buy based on value, affordability, performance, and features.
To see how it compares, this is an overview of the best electric blankets as voted by the users themselves.
It isn't always so easy to find the difference between all of these blankets to find the best one for you. After a while, they can all begin to blend together and seem quite similar. To help you find the best electric blanket for your home, consider my studied suggestions below.
When selecting the best electric blankets, there were several factors to keep in mind, including these.
Comfort: After all, an electric blanket is hardly worth it if it is not comfortable. Most electric blankets are offered in some sort of soft material, such as Berber, sherpa plush, or velvet. Be sure to choose a material that is soft to you so you can avoid the scratchier, too-hot fabrics.
Shut-off: The best electric blankets use an automatic shut-off feature to ensure their safe use. Most blankets turn themselves off for about two or three hours, but you may find that some models will last up to ten hours if you want your blanket to last the night.
Maintenance: If you plan to use your blanket a lot, it will likely need to be washed often. Look for machine-washable fabrics that offer fast, easy maintenance in between use.
Size: There are many different sizes available for electric blankets. They can range anywhere from small throws to king-size blankets, depending on how and where you plan to use them.
Safety certification: The best electric blankets have passed testing by the Underwriters Laboratories (UL) or another trusted national testing laboratory. This way, you can be sure that it has passed the latest safety testing requirements to help ensure safe use.
There was once a time when electric blankets posed potential safety risks, but that is no longer the case these days with the best electric blankets.
"Modern electric blankets are designed with multiple safety features," says Ho, "such as auto shut-off and adjustable temperature controls, making them quite safe when used correctly."
"Modern electric blankets have come a long way," Warren says. "Most of them have features such as auto shut-off and temperature regulation so you can be sure you and your family are safe. As long as you follow the manufacturer's instructions, you should be good."
Marmor adds, "I wholeheartedly endorse electric blankets as a fantastic addition to bedrooms during frosty winters. Be it the Sunbeam Royal Luxe Heated Blanket or the CureCure Heated Blanket, both offer warmth, comfort, and convenience. Just be mindful of safe and efficient usage to fully reap their benefits."
Many users worry about the effect that an electric blanket may have on the heating bill, so we asked the users themselves.
Nicky Dutta, CEO of Lorel Diamonds, speaks from personal experience, sharing, "I used to be concerned that using an electric blanket might lead to higher electricity costs. The Sunbeam Royal Luxe Heated Blanket has allowed me to lower the thermostat in my home during the night, which has helped me save on heating costs. The low-voltage technology used in this blanket ensures that it consumes minimal electricity, making it an energy-efficient choice."
Khamani Harrison of Key Bookstore elaborates, saying, "The amount of energy used by an electric blanket is minimal compared to other heating sources and is typically less than a light bulb. The amount of energy used will depend on the size of the blanket, the wattage of the blanket, and the temperature setting. Generally, electric blankets are designed to be energy efficient and will not significantly raise your electric bill."
In all, Harrison says, "Electric blankets are a great way to stay warm in the winter months."
The cost of electric blankets can truly run the gamut from under $100 to more than a couple hundred. It all depends on which model you buy, with the best electric blankets ranging from $50 to $300 in cost. Before you buy, consider your budget and whether there are any features that are must-haves, such as a high number of settings or smart technology.
In my search, I also found these options that may be worthy of a second look. These are some other fantastic candidates for the best electric blanket.
