Best fitness Black Friday deals: $400 off Peloton Bike, $300 off NordicTrack RW500

If you're like me, committing to a fitness routine can be a struggle, especially when it's almost winter and you'd rather stay indoors to sip on some hot cocoa than go out for a jog in the cold. Fortunately, if there's anything to be learned from the past year, it's that at-home fitness equipment is more prevalent than ever. So, whether you're looking to keep your cardio intact or burn some calories post-Thanksgiving, look no further than this Black Friday deals list which includes best-sellers from Peloton, NordicTrack, and more.

Return policy

In time for the holiday season, retailers across the board have expanded their return policies, giving eligible purchases made between November to December 31 a return window until the end of January 2022. See each stores' return page for more details.

Peloton Bike Basics for $1,495 $400 off A tried-and-true workout machine, the $1,495 ($400 off) Peloton Bike sits at the top of ZDNet's best home gym equipment for good reason. Besides building a cult following through virtual, online spin cycle classes, I recommend the Peloton Bike because it caters to all fitness levels. You don't have to be a marathon cyclist to get an effective, full-body workout. However, a $39 per month subscription is required to get you on-demand access to Peloton's catalog of trainers and class types, ranging from beginner to advanced.

Schwinn 270 Recumbent Exercise Bike for $649.99 $150 off For something a little more budget-friendly, check out Schwinn's 270 Recumbent exercise bike, now for just $649.99 ($150 off). It's a fairly easy-to-use machine with adjustable seating and resistance, so you can tailor it to your strength and condition. The built-in display also features a wide range of workout modes, including one that simulates biking up a mountain. The best feature, in my opinion, is Schwinn's companion app which allows you to sync and track your workout stats.

XTERRA TR150 Folding Treadmill for $368.74 $131 off If running and jogging are more of your thing, then give the XTERRA TR150 a look. Discounted to $368.74 ($131 off), the treadmill gets the job done for anyone wanting to build stamina and get some miles in. The standout feature for the TR150: Portability. You can fold it up to save your room some space, and it has transport wheels for added mobility.

Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym for $499.98 $299 off The pandemic hasn't made it easy for working out...outside. If you miss curling dumbbells and using the pull-down bar at your local gym, the Bowflex PR1000 is for you. Priced at a penny short of $500 ($299 off), the PR1000 is a 25-in-1 strength workout machine. It features a 200-pound power rod for heavy-duty resistance and an array of pulleys to get an arm, shoulder, chest, or back exercise in.

NordicTrack RW500 Power for $699.99 $300 off Perhaps you're more of an upper-body kind of person? Best Buy currently has the NordicTrack RW500 Power on sale for $699.99, a $300 discount from retail. For the price, you get a commercial-grade rowing machine, built with over 26 resistance levels and an air-cooling system to replicate that of an actual boat. It's a great pickup if building core strength is your goal.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for $119.95 $60 off And finally, the unsung hero of workouts: Smartwatches. Fitbit has been making health- and fitness-tailored smartwatches since 2007. It was also acquired by Google -- that should tell you that it's the real deal. For a limited time, Best Buy has the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch listing for only $119.95 ($60 off). For the price, you're getting a smartwatch with sleep measuring, an always-on display, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, on-screen workout tracking, and even water resistance (up to 50 meters) for the swimmers.

As always, we will be monitoring all the Black Friday deals on fitness equipment over the next month. Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.