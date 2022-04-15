Videos do not always come out the way we want them, which is why it is so important to have the right video editing software. This type of software can help you transform lackluster footage into a brilliant videographic work of art. All it takes is the right program, and that is where we can help.

Using our exclusive expert methodology, this is the best free video editing software in 2022.

Apple iMovie Best for Mac users Apple Features: Compatibility: Mac, iOS

Price: Free Specifically for Mac and iOS comes Apple iMovie, Apple's touted video editing program. Use the videos right on your Apple device to make instant movies that rival professional editing programs. Simply choose the media you want to use and then let Magic Movie do its work, highlighting the best footage and automatically editing out the rest. Add titles, music, and transitions to up the ante and employ one of the 20 different styles to give your video extra flare. Trimming and splitting clips are made easy with the use of additional tools. Tell a story with Storyboards or showcase your expertise with video storytelling. Regardless of how you use the program, sharing is easy when you are finished, thanks to several sharing options, including your Photos library, Messages, and Mail. Pros: Beginner-friendly

Auto-save feature

Easy personalization Cons: Missing more advanced tools of other programs

Only compatible with Mac OS

Not for advanced users

DaVinci Resolve Best for advanced users Black Magic Design Features: Compatibility: Linux, Mac, Windows

Price: Free There is no doubt about it: DaVinci Resolve is an advanced program favored by Hollywood and used by graphic enthusiasts worldwide. It uses four parts: professional 8K editing, visual effects, color correction, and audio post-production. It is a program equipped for advanced editing needs, making it difficult for some novice users. In contrast to beginner-focused programs, the tools that DaVinci Resolve instead offers to focus on high-end post-production. There is 32-bit float YRGB image processing for improved clarity, as well as advanced audio tools to improve your sound. You can work at up to 60 frames per second with the option to produce your choice of SD, HD, or Ultra HD resolution files. Unlimited secondary corrections are provided with the HDR primary color grading tools, and you also gain access to Fusion, the 3D workspace designed to elevate your film. There are more than 250 tools to help you transform your video, whether it is vector paint or 3D particles. Pros: Fantastic color correction

Active user community

Great compatibility Cons: Requires a lot of space

It may be too much for beginners

It takes some adjusting coming from Final Cut

Lightworks Best free software Lightworks Features: Compatibility: Linux, Mac, Windows

Price: Free Lightworks is a free app that provides instant tutorials and excellent customer support to its customers. To get your inspiration going, there are just two-minute tutorials available from actual LWKS editors with exclusive tips to make you successful. There are also blog and editing insights, as well as optimized proxy files from three types of media: HD, 4K and 8K media. The AutoSave feature is an especially thoughtful feature, ensuring that you do not have to worry about losing your latest project should your computer crash. You can also share projects and use the cloud to store, browse, and manage all of your video clips. Even better, there is a simple, user-friendly interface that is fantastic for newcomers to video editing programs. Pros: No cost to use

Beginner-friendly

Simple editing tools Cons: Not ideal for advanced users

Limited features

Subject to glitches

VSDC Best on a budget VSDC Features: Compatibility: Windows

Price: Free The VSDC Free Video Editor is a full video editing suite with several extras to enhance your videos. There are also tools to help you make edits and improve audio. You can also record voice overs with available screen captures. The Chroma key tool eliminates green backgrounds, plus there are a host of extras like filters and other effects to make your video pop. Other tools include color correction and 360 video editing with extra tools for zoom and charts. Because it is a non-linear program, there are additional editing features, like picture-in-picture and split-screen effects. VSDC offers fantastic accessibility, too, with minimum system requirements that suit even older PCs. Between the Chroma Key, enhanced resolution, and hardware acceleration, VSDC makes it simple to quickly and efficiently create high-quality videos -- even if you are on a budget. Pros: Loaded free plan

Multiple formats available

Advanced editing tools Cons: No Mac version

It may be a little intimidating to beginners

Restricted media library

What is the best free video editing program? Our pick is iMovie The best video editing program depends on your specific needs. While some may be free, others may charge a steep fee that you have to pay before subscribing. Our list of the best video editing programs could be a huge help in helping you find the best video editing apps for your needs. Free video editing software Price Trial Compatibility Apple iMovie Free N/A Mac, iOS DaVinci Resolve Free N/A Linux, Mac, Windows Lightworks Free N/A Linux, Mac, Windows VSDC Free N/A Microsoft

How did we choose these free video editing apps? In our search for the best video editing programs, there were several factors to consider that may also help you in your own search. Features: In order to make the best videos, you need the best features to do things like adjusting lighting, changing the order of clips, and adding special effects.

Cost: While some apps are truly free, others may have fees in order to use the platform. Be sure to consider whether there is a one-time fee or a recurring membership fee that can make a big difference in total dollars spent.



Trial: Many programs, including the ones featured here, offer a free trial. With this, she can ask all of the questions you have and learn invaluable tips.



System requirements: Before you can choose the best video editing programs, you first need to know which systems are compatible with your computer, so you can download and get to work.



Which is the right free video editing software for you? With so many great choices, it can be a little difficult to discern which is the best video editing program for your specific needs. Our expert suggestions may help. Choose this free video editing software... If you... Apple iMovie Want free software compatible with your Mac DaVinci Resolve Want program worthy of expert users Lightworks Want great features at no cost VSDC Don't have a lot to spend

What is a free video editing program? Also known as a video editor, a video editing program allows you to edit and polish your video post-production with special tools and effects. It breaks your video down into several clips that you can move and manipulate to fit your needs.

Do I need a free video editing program? There are many benefits to using a video editing program. You can add voiceovers and text captions with all sorts of special effects to give your video that extra pizazz. It can greatly improve clarity and help with creating a more cohesive sequence of clips.