Best gifts: Tech gear to help you stay connected

Instead of sitting around this holiday season wishing you could spend time with your friends and family members, take the time to find gifts that help you stay connected.

Be it a video game console that's sure to keep your kids and their cousins connected and entertained, or something more personal for you and your partner, there's something for everyone in our list below.

Heck, there's even a lamp that changes colors every time your friend touches their own version of the same exact lamp. Sometimes it's the little things that mean the most.

Below are some of our top picks for tech gifts that will help you stay connected this holiday season.

Aura Frame Send photos directly to a loved one's frame from your phone Image: Aura Have a family member who refuses to use social media even though they are missing out on all the cute photos you post? The Aura Frame will let you send pictures directly from your phone to one of its frames (internet connection required, of course). The photos will show up a few seconds later. $199 at Aura Frames

Amazon Echo Show 8 For those who prefer Alexa Image: Amazon The Echo Show 8 is an Alexa-powered device with a screen and camera built-in. You don't have to use it only for video calls, but you can also drop-in on a loved one's Echo for a surprise audio call whenever you want. $129 at Amazon

