Best GPS sports watches in 2020: Coros, Garmin, Polar, and other smartwatches

While smartwatches often include GPS and can provide casual athletes with all they need, dedicated GPS sports watches track more data and provide much more customization of the information you are provided while working out. Most provide some basic smartphone notifications, but the emphasis is on focused sports tracking.

Companies today are also taking a broader look at your daily life so that sleep, typical activity, and more are incorporated into calculating adequate recovery time for optimal training periods. Exercises and other activities to help you improve your fitness may be presented while stress measurements, breathing exercises, and more are designed to address areas beyond your focused activity.

Coros Apex and Apex Pro Image: Coros In 2018, Coros launched its first GPS sports watch with the Coros Pace. Since then it has continued to offer new products and even better than that it has shown an ability to update its existing hardware with new major features. The Coros Apex and Apex Pro are excellent multi-sport watches with color displays, sapphire glass, titanium alloy bezels, long battery life, and phone notification support. The Apex Pro is $100 more and has touch screen capability with blood oxygen monitoring. The latest update for both of these watches includes strength and custom training modes, making these Coros watches some of the best sports GPS watches available today. View Now at Amazon Amazon

Coros Vertix Must read: Coros Vertix review

Coros Pod review After testing out the Coros Vertix for myself last year, I ended up buying the cool Ice Breaker model. The Coros Vertix is the best available model from Coros and is advertised as a GPS adventure watch. I primarily use it for running, but enjoy it for hiking in the mountains and other outdoor activities as well. If you spend time training on oval tracks, then its tough to beat the Track Mode from Coros. You can customize your workout displays to show the data you need. With a connected Coros POD, you can also view your running power and other dynamic stats from your activities. One of the best features of the Coros Vertix is battery life that lasts for weeks at a time, including up to 60 hours in GPS mode. There is something to be said of a watch that you can just wear and enjoy without fussing with a charger every day or two. View Now at Amazon

Garmin Fenix 6 series Image: Garmin The Garmin Fenix 6 series is the ultimate GPS multi-sport watch lineup from Garmin, made with premium products and advanced sports tracking features. Data hounds will love the extensive customization options for each display on the watch so as you participate in your sport you are sure to find the data you need scrolling by automatically or manually with a press of a button. There is no touch screen capability on the Fenix 6 line, which appeals to many athletes who work out in extreme conditions when a touchscreen interface is not practical. The traditional Garmin five-button interface is used to access all options and navigate the watch. The Fenix 6 series connects seamlessly to Android and iOS smartphones too, in addition to golf club sensors, bike sensors, and more. Even the smallest Fenix 6 is a fairly sizable watch so you have to be a fan of big watches. View Now at Garmin

Garmin Vivoactive 4 and Venu Must read: Garmin Vivoactive 4 review

Garmin Venu review The Garmin Vivoactive 4 and Garmin Venu don't offer as much in the way of advanced metrics as the Forerunner or Fenix devices, but for more casual athletes they are still powerful GPS sports watches. Both offer nearly all of the same capability with the major difference being that the Garmin Venu has an AMOLED display. With the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy watches offering brilliant AMOLED screens, Garmin made a smart move in offering athletes an alternative that has a gorgeous display. The Garmin Vivoactive 4 series comes in more styles and colors at the same $350 price with a couple of options for a larger 45mm version with longer battery life. View Now at Garmin

Polar Grit X Image: Polar The Polar Grit X is the latest offering from Polar with a focus on trail running and running through hills. It offers much of the same functionality as the Polar Vantage V with better watchband design and at a slightly more affordable $430 price point. With the Grit X on your wrist, you will be reminded when to fuel up, analyze the hills you are running, and navigate with GPS mapping on your wrist. Running power, advanced metrics, custom displays, Nightly Recharge, FitSpark training, and more are included with the Polar Flow experience. View Now at Amazon

Suunto 7 Image: Suunto 7 The Suunto 7 is a Google Wear OS smartwatch but is still very focused on the Suunto GPS sports watch experience. It's a bit pricey at $500, especially when hands-on reviews indicate battery life is shorter than hoped. Over 70 sports modes are part of the Suunto fitness experience with the Suunto 7 functioning as a companion watch to both Android and iOS smartphones. Offline outdoor maps, 50m water resistance, and more are provided by the Suunto 7. View Now at Amazon