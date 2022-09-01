/>
X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Computing Photo & Video

Nostalgic? These instant cameras print tangible photos in seconds

Instant cameras may not be new gadgets, but they are becoming more modernized with selfie modes, Bluetooth capabilities, apps, and the use of filters. Polaroid Now+ is our top pick due to its fun app, filters, and vintage film experience. It's time to have actual photos in your hand again to showcase your memories in a classic way.
allison-murray
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

Even though it's 2022, we still seem to be nostalgic for the technologies of our past. Despite our modern devices and technologies, we keep returning to the classics, such as flip phones, retro gaming consoles, or instant cameras.

The instant camera is a product of the 70s that has resurged recently. The ability to snap a photo, see it, and hold it in your hands seconds later is much different than taking a picture with your smartphone. These days, though, instant cameras have become modernized and have selfie capabilities or apps that add filters and frames to your photos.

We've compiled the best instant cameras available today so you can relive the past in a new way.

Must read:

Polaroid Now+

Best instant camera overall
A close-up of a black Polaroid instant camera against a red background
Image: Polaroid
View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Target

Kodak Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera

Best budget instant camera
Woman smiling and holding up a blue instant camera in one hand and an instant photo in another hand against a purple background
Image: Kodak
View now at AmazonView now at B&H PhotoView now at Walmart

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

Best mini instant camera

A lavender Fujifilm Instax Mini camera with a photo coming out of it against a teal background
Image: Fujifilm
View now at AmazonView now at TargetView now at Best Buy

Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 Instant Film Camera

Best wide instant camera
A black Fujifilm Instax camera with a wide photo coming out the top of it against an orange background
Image: Fujifilm
View now at AmazonView now at Fujifilm

Canon Ivy CLIQ2 Instant Film Camera

Best portable instant camera
Light blue Canon camera next to Polaroid photos and colorful scrunchies
Image: Canon
View now at TargetView now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

What is the best instant camera?

The best instant camera is the Polaroid Now+ since it combines the vintage design and familiarity of instant cameras while adding modern features like lens filters and a Bluetooth app. 

Instant Camera

Price

Photo Size

Lens

Polaroid Now+

$150

3.5" x 4.2"

Standard Lens: 102.35 mm (40mm/35 equivalent)  
Close-up Lens: 94.96 mm (35mm/35 equivalent)

Kodak Printomatic

$50

2" x 3" 

Wide angle f/2 lens     

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

$70

2" x 3" 

60mm f/12.7 lens     

Fujifilm Instax Wide 300

$170

4.3" x 3.5"

95mm f/14 lens     

Canon Ivy Cliq2

$90

2" x 3"

f/2.2 lens 

Which instant camera is right for you?

While any of these instant cameras are great picks, it ultimately determines how big you want your photos to be, your photography skill level, and the price point that you're willing to spend. 

Choose this instant camera...

If you want...

Polaroid Now+

The best overall option.

Kodak Printomatic

A budget-friendly instant camera.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

An instant camera that produces mini photos.

Fujifilm Instax Wide 300

An instant camera that produces wide photos.

Canon Ivy CLIQ2 

A portable and lightweight instant camera.

How did we choose these instant cameras?

We chose these instant cameras through a combination of extensive research and using the products ourselves. We paid attention to customer reviews and ratings, pricing, renowned brands, and different features each camera has. 

How long does an instant photo last?

Instant photos don't necessarily have a reputation for their longevity since they are prone to fading and yellowing, but if you take proper care of your photos, they can last years and even decades. Taking care of your instant photos includes keeping it away from light (especially sunlight), heat, and moisture. 

How do you take a good instant photo?

Taking a good instant photo mostly comes down to the camera's overall quality. However, there are some things you can do to ensure your instant photos come out picture-perfect every time.

For one, it's best not to take instant photos outside on a sunny day‑-cloudy days or indoors will produce better-lit results. In addition, be sure to take a few steps away to take sharper photos since not every camera has an autofocus feature, and closer photos can become blurry.

Also, pay attention to where your camera's flash and the lens are so that you don't obstruct either with your fingers and waste expensive film!

Are there alternative instant camera worth considering?

Here are a few other options to look into:

ZDNET Recommends

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Microsoft found a new way to anger customers and why are you surprised?
gettyimages-1238869000-microsoft-logo-sign.jpg

Microsoft found a new way to anger customers and why are you surprised?

How to hide an Apple AirTag on your bike (and why you should)
Specialized Turbo Tero 5.0 review | Best electric bike | Best ebike

How to hide an Apple AirTag on your bike (and why you should)

Apple wants you to buy one more thing before iPhone 14
Apple logo

Apple wants you to buy one more thing before iPhone 14