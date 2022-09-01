'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Even though it's 2022, we still seem to be nostalgic for the technologies of our past. Despite our modern devices and technologies, we keep returning to the classics, such as flip phones, retro gaming consoles, or instant cameras.
The instant camera is a product of the 70s that has resurged recently. The ability to snap a photo, see it, and hold it in your hands seconds later is much different than taking a picture with your smartphone. These days, though, instant cameras have become modernized and have selfie capabilities or apps that add filters and frames to your photos.
We've compiled the best instant cameras available today so you can relive the past in a new way.
Must read:
Features: 3 color options | 5 lens filters | Compatible with i-Type and 600 films
The Polaroid Now+ is the quintessential instant camera that combines vintage and modern. It can be used as a classic point-and-shoot camera or in conjunction with the free Polaroid app for more controls. The Bluetooth-connected app lets you try tripod mode, light painting, double exposure, portrait assistant, and manual mode.
The camera has five lens filters to add creative color to your photos. Other specs include an auto-switching hyper-focused optical lens, accurate flash, and an LED indicator that lets you know how many photos are left in your film pack.
Features: 6 color options | 5MP sensor | Wide angle f/2 lens
As a more budget-friendly option, this instant camera from Kodak still has all the basic features of an instant camera. The camera speed allows you to shoot a new photo while printing the previous shot. It also comes equipped with a light sensor that will automatically turn on the flash in low-light settings.
This camera prints 2" x 3" photos on sticky-backed paper, so you can stick them anywhere you'd like. You can print up to 25 photos on a single charge. And, to save your images for later, the camera supports a microSD card of up to 256GB.
Features: 5 color options | 60mm f/12.7 lens | 2" x 3" photo size
For mini photos, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 camera has become a cult classic of the current generation for its ease of use and fun color options. The camera automatically selects the optimal shutter speed based on your surroundings.
Unlike previous mini camera models, Fujifilm opted out of the exposure control dial on this one and instead just has automatic exposure. In addition, there is a selfie mode, so you can easily turn selfies into printed photos.
Features: 2 color options | 95mm f/14 lens | 4.3" x 3.5" photo size
For a photo twice as wide as the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 camera, this Fujifilm produces quality instant images thanks to its 95mm f/14 lens. It has a programmed electronic shutter release, automatic flash for low-light shooting, and a focal zoom dial. A close-up lens adapter is included with the camera so you can focus as close as 15.5 inches from the subject.
You can use backlighting to enhance your instant photos thanks to the "fill flash mode. And its helpful LCD screen displays the number of shots remaining, the exposure compensation, and flash mode.
Features: 3 color options | 2" x 3" photos | 5MP image sensor
Bring this Canon Ivy CLIQ2 instant camera anywhere with you, thanks to its small size (4.8 x 3.2 x 0.9 inches and 9.6 ounces). It produces the same 2" x 3" sticky-backed photos as the KODAK camera, but it also has built-in frames and filters you can add to your photos, such as the ability to make your photos more vivid colors or in black and white.
This is the best "selfie camera" on this list with its large, 2-inch mirror on the lens. It also lets you save your photos to a microSD card (sold separately) for later use.
The best instant camera is the Polaroid Now+ since it combines the vintage design and familiarity of instant cameras while adding modern features like lens filters and a Bluetooth app.
Instant Camera
Price
Photo Size
Lens
Polaroid Now+
$150
3.5" x 4.2"
Standard Lens: 102.35 mm (40mm/35 equivalent)
Kodak Printomatic
$50
2" x 3"
Wide angle f/2 lens
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11
$70
2" x 3"
60mm f/12.7 lens
Fujifilm Instax Wide 300
$170
4.3" x 3.5"
95mm f/14 lens
Canon Ivy Cliq2
$90
2" x 3"
f/2.2 lens
While any of these instant cameras are great picks, it ultimately determines how big you want your photos to be, your photography skill level, and the price point that you're willing to spend.
Choose this instant camera...
If you want...
Polaroid Now+
The best overall option.
Kodak Printomatic
A budget-friendly instant camera.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11
An instant camera that produces mini photos.
Fujifilm Instax Wide 300
An instant camera that produces wide photos.
Canon Ivy CLIQ2
A portable and lightweight instant camera.
We chose these instant cameras through a combination of extensive research and using the products ourselves. We paid attention to customer reviews and ratings, pricing, renowned brands, and different features each camera has.
Instant photos don't necessarily have a reputation for their longevity since they are prone to fading and yellowing, but if you take proper care of your photos, they can last years and even decades. Taking care of your instant photos includes keeping it away from light (especially sunlight), heat, and moisture.
Taking a good instant photo mostly comes down to the camera's overall quality. However, there are some things you can do to ensure your instant photos come out picture-perfect every time.
For one, it's best not to take instant photos outside on a sunny day‑-cloudy days or indoors will produce better-lit results. In addition, be sure to take a few steps away to take sharper photos since not every camera has an autofocus feature, and closer photos can become blurry.
Also, pay attention to where your camera's flash and the lens are so that you don't obstruct either with your fingers and waste expensive film!
Here are a few other options to look into: