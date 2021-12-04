Since their inception in 2010, Instant Pots have been overwhelmingly popular as all-purpose, all-in-one multi-cookers. In just one product, you can transform the way you prepare and cook your food, from your morning eggs and lunchtime fries to dinner's steaks and cheesecake. Just one product can produce a variety of different dishes, but you need the right accessories to make it happen.

In the years since Instant Pot hit the scene, there has been a multitude of products designed specifically to work with your Instant Pot. Whether it is from the official manufacturer or from another company, there are many Instant Pot accessories to help bring creativity and flexibility to your home kitchen. With so many choices, it can be hard to determine which ones work well and which ones will actually fit your Instant Pot. That's why we did the hard work for you, using thousands of real customer reviews to gather the latest and best details for today's market.

Based on our in-depth analysis, these are the best Instant Pot accessories in 2021.

Instant Pot 8-Piece Cook/Bake Accessories Set Best starter set Amazon At a glance Instant Pot's Official 8-Piece Cook/Bake Accessories Set is designed to suit a number of different purposes, such as cooking, baking, storing, and reheating. The set includes a series of useful items for your Instant Pot: Upper wire and lower wire egg racks: These two egg racks allow you to make up to 14 perfectly-cooked hard- or soft-boiled eggs.

2 silicone lids: Use these while food is cooking and then pop them back on for easy storage when you are finished. Pressure-release tabs are included to release steam while in use.

2 stainless steel round pans: One features a solid base for greater flexibility.

Removable base: The silicone ring helps prevent leaks.

Removable divider: You can cook multiple foods at once while keeping each dish separated from the other. With these accessories, you have the ability to cook several foods at the same time, whether you are cooking, baking or steaming your meal. These accessories are made in a combination of eye-catching red silicone and stainless steel, using BPA-free silicone and heat-resistant materials up to 450 degrees. Compatibility Instant Pot's Official 8-Piece Cook/Bake Accessories Set works with both 6-quart and 8-quart Instant Pot cookers. Pros: Affordable set

Secure fit on lids

Appropriate for multiple cooking styles Cons: Only 8 pieces

Limited durability

May not fit all needs

Instant Pot Sealing Ring Best sealing ring Amazon At a glance The Instant Pot Sealing Ring is a silicone ring that works with your Instant Pot's safety mechanism. Because it comes into contact with your food, the Instant Pot Sealing Ring is made from the highest quality silicone that is food-safe and built according to the highest safety standards. It is both BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. Instant Pot sealing rings should be replaced every 12-18 months or even sooner if you have discoloration or odors, which can come after six to twelve months. The Instant Pot Sealing Ring is compatible with some 5-quart and 6-quart models, including these models. Works with: Duo50

Duo60

Lux50

Lux60

Lux60v3

Smart 60

Ultra 6

Csg60

Csg50 However, it is not compatible with all Instant Pot models. To find out if it works with your Instant Pot, use the search tool to check compatibility by model number. Pros: Ensures proper cooking

Dishwasher-safe

Easily replaceable Cons: Limited life

Clear color may become discolored with the use

May become warped in the dishwasher

OXO Good Grips Bakeware Sling Best for baking Amazon At a glance If you like to bake, the OXO Good Grips Bakeware Sling could be just the thing for you. The interlocking handles fit neatly under the pressure cooker lid, so when you are done cooking, you simply lift the sling out of the pressure cooker. It works in conjunction with springform pans that are 7" or smaller. With this sling, you can eliminate fumbling and significantly reduce the risk of injury. The OXO Good Grips Bakeware Sling is easily reusable, allowing you to lift your bakery goods and baking cups out of the Instant Pot without risk of injury. It also helps keep your bakery goods above water while cooking, making it ideal for such popular but delicate dishes like mini frittatas and cheesecake. Its design is extremely resistant to high heat with food-safe, BPA-free silicone. The result is a product that is oven-safe, microwave-safe, and also dishwasher-friendly for easy clean-up. A limited lifetime warranty comes included with your purchase. Compatibility The OXO Good Grips Bakeware Sling is compatible with 6-quart and 8-quart pressure and multi-cookers. Pros: High heat-resistant

Reusable, durable material

Dishwasher-safe Cons: May absorb odors over time

A touch short for an 8 qt. Instant Pot

Bottom cutouts may be too big for some items

OXO Silicone Egg Rack Amazon At a glance Also, from OXO comes the Silicone Egg Rack. If you like eggs, this will transform the way you prepare and eat them. You can cook up to nine eggs at a single time, or you can stack multiple trays to cook up to 18 eggs at once. Regardless of whether you want them soft or hard-boiled, eggs are cooked to your specifications and easy to peel. The Silicone Egg Rack provides an easy fit for pressure and multi-cookers, holding eggs upright and in place so they cook properly. The rack can also be used as a trivet. When it comes time to clean up, the process is made simple by a straightforward, easy-to-clean design. Like OXO's sling, the Silicone Egg Rack is dishwasher-safe and uses food-safe silicone. Pros: Holds up to 9 eggs

Easy-to-peel cooked eggs

Evenly-cooked eggs Cons: Will need two trays if cooking for a group

It May not fit perfectly inside

Must clean each section

The Ultimate Instant Pot Cookbook Best gift Amazon At a glance After buying a new Instant Pot, one of the first questions that people wonder is what to do with it. Coco Morante has many answers to that question. Whether it is a birthday or a holiday gift, Morante's The Ultimate Instant Pot Cookbook is true to its name, serving as the ultimate gift for the Instant Pot enthusiast in your life. This collection includes 200 different recipes that are simple enough for beginners yet creative enough to appeal to even the most experienced cook. This book offers 320 pages of recipes, with 80 vivid photos for extra guidance. It is designed to provide a number of different flavors and cuisines, with recipes appropriate for a whole host of different occasions. Enjoy time-tested favorites, like creamy tomato soup, beef stroganoff, French toast Casserole, and mashed potatoes. For your upcoming events and parties, there is a fantastic recipe for an artichoke-spinach dip, as well as recipes for desserts like peach cobbler, triple chocolate cheesecake. Morante even includes a special area for pickles, jams, and jellies. It is more than enough to satisfy the culinary extraordinaire in your life. Pros: 200 Instant Pot-specific recipes

Photography included

Multiple cuisines and meal types Cons: It won't appeal to everyone

Newer recipes are available

How did we choose these products?

In our search for the best Instant Pot accessories, we analyzed thousands of real customer reviews to best understand how these products hold up over time.

We chose our winners based on a series of specific factors, including these.

Function: There are many different types of accessories, but not all may offer the functionality you need. Our picks include the must-have accessories you need to safely enjoy your Instant Pot.

Price: From budget-friendly picks to the occasional splurge, there are an array of products available to meet every budget.

Reliability: We consider products that are built tough to stand up to repeated use.

Compatibility: We specifically search for products that are compatible with a range of Instant Pot models.

The Instant Pot can be used in a number of ways, so we look for products that suit a variety of different needs, uses, and diets.

Which is the right one for you?

In choosing the best Instant Pot for you, consider your specific needs to find the right fit for your needs.

What is an Instant Pot? An Instant Part is a modern all-in-one kitchen appliance. It is a multi-cooker that works electronically, combining the benefits of both a pressure cooker and a slow cooker.

Are there alternatives worth considering?

Given their enormous popularity, Instant Pots work with a wide number of accessories today. From genuine Instant Pot products to other compatible items, there is no shortage of accessories for your Instant Pot.

In our search for the best Instant Pot accessories in 2021, these are some other picks that come highly recommended.