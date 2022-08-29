/>
The 5 best iPad drawing apps: Draw your digital masterpiece

What is the best drawing app for iPad? Procreate is ZDNET's top choice because of its outstanding features. We researched and compared specs, as well as tools, cost, and compatibility to determine our best picks and other honorable mentions.
lena-borrelli-author.jpg
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Allison Murray

Many things today have gone digital, and drawing apps are no exception. They are an easy and affordable way to create digital art without any fuss. No longer do you need to collect paints and brushes, nor do you need to worry about pesky paper cuts from a stubborn paper canvas. Instead, you have a wide-open screen ready for your best creativity and next work of art.

Before you draw your next masterpiece, we've rounded up the best iPad drawing ups that will let you get creative with any iPad model.

Procreate

Best iPad drawing app overall
Procreate
Image: Procreate
Adobe Fresco

Best iPad drawing app for painting
Adobe Fresco
Image: Adobe
Assembly

Best iPad drawing app for professionals
Assembly
Image: Assembly
Concepts

Best budget iPad drawing app
A tablet and a smartphone next to each other with the Concepts drawing app open on the screens
Image: Concepts
Autodesk Sketchbook

Best beginner-friendly iPad drawing app
Autodesk Sketchbook
Image: Autodesk Sketchbook
What is the best drawing app for iPads?

Procreate is our pick for the best drawing app for iPad, and users agree with a high App Store rating. It also is compatible with Apple Pencil for easier use, plus 64-bit color and great format diversity.  

To see how it stacks up against the competition, this is an overview of the best drawing apps.

Drawing App

Cost

App Store rating

Procreate

$9.99

4.5

Adobe Fresco

$9.99

4.7

Assembly

$2.99 - $4.99 per month

4.5

Concepts

$3.99 - $29.99

4.7

Autodesk Sketchbook

Free

4.8

Which is the right iPad drawing app for you?

After a while, all of the iPad drawing apps can start to blend together and feel the same. To help, these are our expert recommendations so you can find the best drawing app for iPad for your individual needs and goals.

Choose this iPad drawing app...

If you want...

Procreate

Professional-worthy skills

Adobe Fresco

A realistic painting experience

Assembly

A fantastic tool for vector images

Concepts

A la carte purchasing for your iPad drawing app

Autodesk Sketchbook

A free app to help you get started 

How did we choose these iPad drawing apps?

There are several factors we consider when searching for the best drawing apps for iPad. 

  • Compatibility: Compatibility is, of course, a driving factor here as we are only considering the best drawing apps for iPad. 

  • Features: We look at the features a drawing app offers, including brush types, number of brushes, types of images you can create and what formats are available for saving

  • Cost: To help your budget, we look for the best affordable drawing apps for iPad so you can find the app you need at a price that will not break the bank.

  • Ratings: No one knows an app better than a user, so we look to thousands of real customer reviews to best understand user experience.

Before you choose which app to purchase and download, be sure to consider your individual needs and what features an app offers to meet them.

What is a drawing app?

A drawing app is a type of app that allows you to create art using your iPad. The program allows you to create vector graphics by offering several different types of brushes and brushstrokes, along with other features, to create your next masterpiece.  

Are drawing apps available on both iOS or Android?

Many drawing apps for iPad are available for both iOS and Android, but apps may vary. However, most drawing apps for iPad are available for both iPhones and Androids. 

How much do drawing apps cost?

Cost can run the gamut. The best iPad drawing apps range in price, with some charged monthly and others paid with an upfront one-time purchase.

Are there alternative drawing apps for iPad worth considering?

While searching for the best drawing apps for iPad, these apps also caught our eye. 

A drawing app on an iPad with color options on its screen

Art Set 4

A comic drawing in a drawing app against a black background

Comic Draw

A black and white sketch on a tablet screen against a grey background

Linea Sketch

To help you prepare you for your best work, check out our picks for the best iPads, the best tablets, and the best large tablets

