Protect your iPad with the best screen protectors
These days, we rely on our iPads so much that it is hard to imagine life without them. We rely on them so much that we forget how delicate they are until they break. That is why it is so critical that we protect them with iPad screen protectors.
Not all iPad screen protectors are made the same, however. You may be able to gain access to extra features, like blue light filters or privacy screens. Luckily, we have done the research so you don't have to. These are the best iPad screen protectors you can buy today.
- Bubble protection
- 9H hardness
- Great with fingerprints
- On the more delicate side
- Can lose adhesive
Tech Specs
Dimensions: 11.34" x 8.78" x 0.53" | Weight: 2.35 ounces | Drop-resistant: No | Scratch-resistant: Yes
The Ailun Screen Protector gets our vote for the best iPad screen protector. Made from tempered glass, it boasts a 9H hardness to better withstand any hazards it may meet with built-in scratch resistance. It also has an oleophobic coating to fight fingerprints and smudges. This 0.33mm glass screen protector is compatible with both iPad Air and iPad Pro models.
- 9H protection
- Bubble-free installation
- Alignment frame included
- Limited durability
- Not as lightweight as other models
Tech Specs
Dimensions: 9.61" x 6.89" x 0.02" | Weight: 1.55 ounces | Drop-resistant: No | Scratch-resistant: Yes
The ESR Screen Protector is easy to install with its bubble-free installation. The kit includes an alignment frame so you can get your iPad screen protector just right. It has a glossy finish that is scratch-resistant, fighting everyday hazards that can ruin the screen. Made of tempered glass, it has a 0.3mm thickness and 9H hardness to withstand scrapes and scratches. Even better, you get two iPad screen protectors with your purchase. This works with both the iPad Pro and the iPad Air.
- Affordable
- Covers entire screen
- Works with several cases
- Missing installation kit
- Can affect clarity
Tech Specs
Dimensions: 3.8" x 2.73" x 0.5" | Weight: 9.5 ounces | Drop-resistant: No | Scratch-resistant: Yes
The JETech 2-Pack Screen Protector incorporates 0.33mm tempered glass with 9H hardness to better protect your iPad. It does not interfere with Face ID, and it is compatible with Apple Pencil. There is a dust-free and fingerprint-free design to keep you more focused on your work and less on cleaning your screen. This screen protector also comes in a two-pack and fits a variety of iPad Air and iPad Pro models.
- Sold in two-pack
- True paperlike feel
- Fingerprint-resistant
- Tricky installation
- Limited screen resolution
Tech Specs
Dimensions:12.48" x 9.45" x 0.12" | Weight: 0.353 ounces| Drop-resistant: No | Scratch-resistant: Yes
If you use Apple Pencil, you will love Paperlike for its simplicity and compatibility. Compatible with both the iPad Pro and iPad Air, it is made of tempered glass with a smooth, scratch-resistant surface and reinforced edges for better longevity. The screen is also smudge-resistant to help keep it clean and improve visibility.
- Lifetime warranty
- Impact protection
- Smudge-proof
- Pricier end
- Not entirely bubbleproof
Tech Specs
Dimensions: 2.64" x 0.03" x 6.61" | Weight: 0.352 ounces | Drop-resistant: Yes | Scratch-resistant: Yes
ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Screen Protector provides incredible protection for your iPad against everyday hazards. The smooth screen is made of tempered glass that has the ultimate trio: it is scratch-resistant, smudge-resistant, and oil-resistant for incredible clarity. It fits onto your screen tightly with an EZ Apply Tray to simplify application. With your purchase, you also receive a limited lifetime warranty to better protect your iPad.
What is the best iPad screen protector?
The Ailun Screen Protector gets our vote for best iPad screen protector. It is affordable at under $10, and, with 9H hardness, it can withstand most of your basic hazards. To see how it compares, here is an overview of our best iPad screen protectors.
Best iPad screen protector
Cost
Item hardness
Ailun Screen Protector
$8.98
9H
ESR Screen Protector
$14.99
9H
JETech 2-Pack Screen Protector
$8.99
9H
Paperlike
$39.99
3H
ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Screen Protector
$23.99
9H
Which is the right iPad screen protector for you?
Our expert recommendations can help you find the right iPad screen protector for your needs.
Choose this best iPad screen protector...
If you want...
Ailun Screen Protector
Affordability matched by performance
ESR Screen Protector
Quick and easy installation
JETech 2-Pack Screen Protector
A two-pack of screen protectors
Paperlike
An ultra-lightweight screen protector
ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Screen Protector
An impact-resistant
How did we choose these iPad screen protectors?
While evaluating each iPad screen protector, we look at several factors that can help you in your search.
Size: Be sure to match your screen protector to the size of your iPad for a secure fit. Also take into account the shape of your iPad so you can buy the right one.
Durability: Look for an iPad screen protector that has a tough design built to withstand hazards. If there is a warranty included, that can help guarantee your purchase.
Installation: Some iPad screen protectors are easier to install than others, so look for one that has a bubble-free installation that won't interfere with your use.
Cost: Budget is often a concern and something we take into account here, but thankfully, the best iPad screen protectors are affordable and easily accessible.
Can I use my Apple Pencil with an iPad screen protector?
iPad screen protectors are built to work with your Apple Pencil for easier use.
How much does an iPad screen protector cost?
An iPad screen protector varies in cost, depending on the model you choose. For the best iPad screen protectors, they range in cost from $9 to $40 based on features and durability.
Are there alternative iPad screen protectors worth considering?
While searching for the best iPad screen protectors, we found these models that almost made our list.
